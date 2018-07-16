World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon logged on Monday for a special edition of "Husker Talk Live" to discuss the latest Nebraska football and recruiting news leading up to the 2018 season.
Check out the chat below.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.