LINCOLN — The video has been making the rounds on social media for months.
It’s coach Scott Frost’s teaching philosophy in a 30-second nutshell. And it’s a key reason Nebraska landed a commitment from junior college nose tackle Tony Fair on Thursday.
The 6-foot-3, 345-pound lineman from Pima (Ariz.) Community College narrowed his list to the Huskers and Indiana. His decision boiled down to the coaching staffs.
His family liked Nebraska. His coaches like Nebraska. And Fair did, too, especially after watching — more than once — a Frost press conference in which he outlined one of his principles.
“One of our sayings is, ‘Have a desire to excel and no fear of failure,’ ” Frost said in the clip. “Part of that is the coach’s responsibility. I mentioned that we’re not going to yell and scream at kids, we’re not going to cuss at kids. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do and I also don’t want to make kids afraid to go make a great play.”
Those ideas, Fair said, “motivated” him. Though he has never been to Nebraska, which doesn’t have any official visits to use this summer, Fair heard enough in phone conversations with Frost and defensive line coach Mike Dawson to know they were sincere about their approach to coaching.
So Fair hopped on board.
“Nebraska’s coaches care about you and they want to coach you the right way,” Fair said. “They’re not all about the yelling.”
For someone who has taken a longer path through college football, that matters.
From Indiana, Fair was supposed to be a part of the 2014 recruiting class, but transcript issues related to a previous high school forced him into the 2015 class. He signed with FCS Indiana State, left there after a concussion, sat out a year, then resurfaced at Pima in Tucson last season.
At Pima, Fair had 98 tackles, including seven for loss. He has one more year at Pima, which announced in June it will drop football after this season, before he plans to enroll at Nebraska in December.
He said he will have two seasons of eligibility left. Players of Fair’s size play nose tackle in a 3-4 defense, which asks the position to absorb double-team blocks, gum up the middle of the field and stay aware of cutback runs. NU’s top two nose tackles in 2017, Mick Stoltenberg and Peyton Newell, each have one season of eligibility remaining. Other than Fair, only 6-2, 310-pound redshirt freshman Damion Daniels — one of the youngest players on the team — has a prototypical frame for nose tackle. Utah transfer Vaha Vainuku may also play there.
“I plan on coming in there, filling in the middle and making something happen,” Fair said.
Fair hasn’t yet been rated by recruiting services. He is the 12th commit in the 2019 class and follows a template of heavy juco recruiting by NU. The Huskers signed six in the 2018 class — the last of them, Mesa (Ariz.) Community College’s Will Jackson, joined the team this summer — and has two for 2019 in Fair and Arizona Western offensive lineman Desmond Bland. NU doesn’t appear done combing the juco ranks, either.
Each prospect takes a slightly different pitch. For Fair, it was how he would be coached more than anything.
“Coach Dawson and Coach Frost know what they’re doing,” Fair said.
What led them to Nebraska? Looking back at 11 Nebraska greats as recruits
The all-time great Huskers were once just recruits, like the players that will secure their Nebraska futures on national signing day. Take a look back at what led some of the biggest names in recent memory to want to play for Nebraska.
Bo Pelini and the Huskers fended off Auburn to get Ameer Abdullah to Lincoln. “I loved the connection to Nebraska,” Abdullah said. “What set them apart from other teams, they came to me on a personal level. They wanted to know about me and my family instead of me as a football player.” He said he visited campuses at LSU and Tennessee but that Nebraska “takes the cake.” “The fan base,” he said, “they really treat you like family.”
"It really came down between (Nebraska) and Fresno State," Prince Amukamara said. "And when I took that trip to Nebraska with the other guys from Phoenix, we all knew that was the place we wanted to be." Amukamara visited with Eric Hagg and Jaivorio Burkes, all Phoenix natives who committed to the Huskers. Amukamara was a first-team All-American who was selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the New York Giants.
The Huskers, who edged both Minnesota and Texas Tech to land Kenny Bell, weren't sure where the Colorado native would play when they recruited him as both a cornerback and receiver. “We’re really just going to figure it out as we go,’’ Bell said. “I’m going to work both sides of the ball at first and see what works out best. I just want to play football and am excited to get a chance to play at the level I’m going to play at.’’ Of course, Bell became an all-time great receiver for NU, totaling 181 receptions for 2,689 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Rex Burkhead reached "fabled status" around Dallas during his prep days. The unanimous selection for team captain, nicknamed "Superman," finished his high school career with 6,373 all-purpose yards, then racked up 635 attempts for 3,329 yards and 30 touchdowns in college, including 15 scores his junior year. He was a sixth-round selection in the 2013 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Adam Carriker, host of the "Carriker Chronicles," committed to the Huskers just a week after receiving an offer. Carriker, who was born in Nebraska before playing high school football at Kennewick, Washington, grew up watching the Huskers. "He is so excited," said Warren Hull, Carriker's high school coach. "It's been a dream come true. He would have been a great recruit for some of the Northwest schools, but Adam is just loving this. He has grown up cheering for Nebraska football." Carriker finished his college career with 134 tackles, including 41 for loss and 20.5 sacks. He was a first-round selection by the St. Louis Rams in the 2007 NFL draft.
Playing time was a big draw for Maliek Collins when coming to Nebraska. “They don’t have a lot of depth at the defensive tackle position,” Collins said. “I feel like I’d have to be a dummy to pass that up.” Collins played in 12 games as a freshman and started 25 of 26 during his last two seasons with the Huskers. He finished his career with 86 tackles, including 23 for loss and eight sacks.
Despite offers from teams such as Ohio State and Notre Dame, there was little doubt Millard North product Eric Crouch would commit to NU. "They said that they plan on showing my athletic abilities with both the run and pass," Crouch said. They weren't kidding. The eventual Heisman winner finished his career with 3,434 yards and 59 touchdowns on the ground, along with 4,481 yards and 29 TDs through the air. He was selected in the third round of the 2002 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams.
Early playing time intrigued Quincy Enunwa when visiting the Huskers. “I want to be able to get there and be a part of the team," he said. But that wasn't all. “I just liked Nebraska,” he said. “I liked the surroundings, the fans, the facilities. (The coaches) gave me a warm welcome. They were straight up with me. They didn’t beat around the bush.” Enunwa finished his career with 115 catches for 1,526 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a sixth round selection in the 2014 NFL draft by the New York Jets.
Alex Henery earned All-Nebraska first-team honors after averaging over 41 yards per punt at Omaha Burke. He turned down a soccer scholarship at Creighton to be a Husker football walk-on. "Nebraska has more of what I wanted to do," he said. The move paid off as Henery was a four-year starter at kicker and a two-year starter at punter. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Omaha North product Niles Paul was getting plenty of national attention. "Niles has a lot of his mail sent to school, and he's being recruited by every major college," Paul's high school coach Larry Martin said. "My mailbox is full of stuff for him. It's nice and rewarding for him to get all that mail, but enough was enough." Paul never had a doubt where he'd end up. "I've pretty much known what school I was going to go to since I was a little kid," he said. Paul finished his career with 103 catches for 1,532 yards and five touchdowns for NU. He was a fifth-round NFL draft pick in 2011 by Washington.
The Huskers received commitments from both defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and wide receiver Chris Brooks on the same day. "It will have to go down as one of the biggest days in recent Nebraska recruiting history," said Jeremy Crabtree, an analyst for Rivals. While Books totaled just 17 catches in his career, Suh was an all-time great. He finished his career with 215 tackles, including 57 for loss and 24 sacks. He was a Heisman finalist his senior season.
