LINCOLN — The video has been making the rounds on social media for months.

It’s coach Scott Frost’s teaching philosophy in a 30-second nutshell. And it’s a key reason Nebraska landed a commitment from junior college nose tackle Tony Fair on Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 345-pound lineman from Pima (Ariz.) Community College narrowed his list to the Huskers and Indiana. His decision boiled down to the coaching staffs.

His family liked Nebraska. His coaches like Nebraska. And Fair did, too, especially after watching — more than once — a Frost press conference in which he outlined one of his principles.

“One of our sayings is, ‘Have a desire to excel and no fear of failure,’ ” Frost said in the clip. “Part of that is the coach’s responsibility. I mentioned that we’re not going to yell and scream at kids, we’re not going to cuss at kids. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do and I also don’t want to make kids afraid to go make a great play.”

Those ideas, Fair said, “motivated” him. Though he has never been to Nebraska, which doesn’t have any official visits to use this summer, Fair heard enough in phone conversations with Frost and defensive line coach Mike Dawson to know they were sincere about their approach to coaching.

So Fair hopped on board.

“Nebraska’s coaches care about you and they want to coach you the right way,” Fair said. “They’re not all about the yelling.”

For someone who has taken a longer path through college football, that matters.

From Indiana, Fair was supposed to be a part of the 2014 recruiting class, but transcript issues related to a previous high school forced him into the 2015 class. He signed with FCS Indiana State, left there after a concussion, sat out a year, then resurfaced at Pima in Tucson last season.

At Pima, Fair had 98 tackles, including seven for loss. He has one more year at Pima, which announced in June it will drop football after this season, before he plans to enroll at Nebraska in December.

He said he will have two seasons of eligibility left. Players of Fair’s size play nose tackle in a 3-4 defense, which asks the position to absorb double-team blocks, gum up the middle of the field and stay aware of cutback runs. NU’s top two nose tackles in 2017, Mick Stoltenberg and Peyton Newell, each have one season of eligibility remaining. Other than Fair, only 6-2, 310-pound redshirt freshman Damion Daniels — one of the youngest players on the team — has a prototypical frame for nose tackle. Utah transfer Vaha Vainuku may also play there.

“I plan on coming in there, filling in the middle and making something happen,” Fair said.

Fair hasn’t yet been rated by recruiting services. He is the 12th commit in the 2019 class and follows a template of heavy juco recruiting by NU. The Huskers signed six in the 2018 class — the last of them, Mesa (Ariz.) Community College’s Will Jackson, joined the team this summer — and has two for 2019 in Fair and Arizona Western offensive lineman Desmond Bland. NU doesn’t appear done combing the juco ranks, either.

Each prospect takes a slightly different pitch. For Fair, it was how he would be coached more than anything.

“Coach Dawson and Coach Frost know what they’re doing,” Fair said.

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

