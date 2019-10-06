Millard West senior Baylor Brannen became the third in-state walk-on to commit to Nebraska in a week.
“Watching all of the games growing up, it’s pretty much every kid’s dream to play at Nebraska and there is no place like it,” the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder said. “Being able to be close to home and represent Omaha and my high school at Nebraska ... there is nothing like it.”
Brannen is likely to start his career at NU at defensive tackle. He announced his walk-on offer Monday, and told Director of High School Relations Kenny Wilhite that he’d accept it a day later.
“He said it was great to hear, and he was super excited, and I told him thank you for the opportunity,” Brannen said. “I’m ready to take on the challenge of being a walk-on at the University of Nebraska.”
He chose Nebraska over a scholarship offer from Division II University of Mary. He was scheduled to take a visit to Northern Illinois in the next couple of weeks.
He has taken game-day visits to all three of Nebraska’s home games this season.
Brannen is the sixth known walk-on commit in NU’s 2020 class. — Mike Sautter
Photos: Husker football walk-ons who've played during 2019 season
Nebraska leans heavily on its walk-on program, and many have seen the field during the 2019 season. Here's a collection of all those who've appeared in at least one game this season, listed alphabetically by last name.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.