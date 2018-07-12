Willie Canty, a three-star offensive tackle signee, won’t be enrolling at Nebraska, he told The World-Herald early Wednesday morning.
Instead, Canty will enroll at Garden City (Kan.) Community College. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Canty said the plan is to play at Garden City for two years, then enroll at Nebraska.
Garden City coach Jeff Sims has a longtime relationship with Husker coaches, including outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt. The two worked together at Florida Atlantic under former Nebraska defensive coordinator Carl Pelini.
Canty, from Belle Glade, Florida, committed to NU in February on signing day. He was rated the No. 91 offensive tackle in the 2018 class by 247Sports and held offers from Nebraska, Louisville, Butler and UCF.
There are two more players from NU’s 2018 recruiting class not already enrolled, but Canty is the first to officially not make it to campus.
Maurice Washington, a four-star running back from California, is not in Lincoln yet because of academic issues. He will take his ACT in late July, he told The World-Herald. If Washington scores a 20 or better he will enroll at Nebraska, he said.
Dominick Watt, a three-star receiver from Hollywood, Florida, is the other missing signee. He is finishing up online classes.
