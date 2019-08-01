Jahkeem Green

Highland (Kansas) Community College defensive end Jahkeem Green said Wednesday he plans to play football at Nebraska. 

After months of speculation, a once SEC-bound defensive lineman confirmed Wednesday that he will follow through on his most recent commitment.

Jahkeem Green is headed to Nebraska.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman originally told Husker coaches his intentions during his official visit for the spring game. But while finishing up online class work that kept his decision from becoming binding, Green — who has long been open about wanting to play in the South — officially visited Texas Tech in July in a trip he posted about on social media.

Meanwhile, the quiet big man declined to respond to update requests from reporters and only spoke to those who visited him in Kansas. The silence lasted until Wednesday, when he messaged back one word — “Nebraska” — to multiple outlets, including The World-Herald.

Nebraska players report Thursday before fall camp begins Friday. It’s unclear whether Green will be academically eligible this season but Highland assistant Judd Remmers said he will report to Nebraska in a week to 10 days.

Green spent the past two years at Highland (Kan.) Community College and finished up the last of his classes this week from his home in Sumter, South Carolina. He will have three seasons to play two.

Green — the sixth-ranked junior college defensive lineman in the 2019 cycle according to 247Sports — made 49 tackles (four for loss) as a freshman nose tackle and 67 (seven for loss) last fall at end.

Green told The World-Herald last spring that defensive line coach Tony Tuioti sees him primarily as an end who can stuff the run but is also athletic enough to rush the passer. The big man was primarily used as an end at Highland — and thrived on trash talk from others.

“I feel like nobody can block me, so I want you to talk back to me,” Green said. “Because I’m going to talk back to you and I’m going to dominate you.”

His decision may effect Nebraska more in 2020 than this season. The Huskers have five scholarship senior defensive linemen this year, including veterans Darrion Daniels and Khalil and Carlos Davis. Their void can be filled by the lineman his Highland teammates nicknamed “Freak Show” for the athletic ability that allows him to dunk a basketball and shove past blockers.

Highland cornerback Brian George, one of the top junior college prospects in the 2020 class, said last spring “Keem” is a true difference-maker.

“That’s a first-round guy, a different talent,” George said. “He looks like he’s already in the NFL.”

Green was headed for the SEC before “math kind of messed me up.”

He failed a college algebra course at Highland and had to take it online from another college. But SEC schools don’t accept those credit hours from a third-party institution, leaving the lineman ineligible. Finalists South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama were off the table.

Highland coach Aaron Arnold tipped off NU running backs coach Ryan Held that Green was available, and Held — the coach at Highland in 2012 and 2013 who hired Arnold — set up the visit. Houston, South Florida and Rutgers were other programs that got wind of Green’s situation and pursued late.

Arnold said the son of an auto body shop owner and plant worker isn’t afraid to grind. Green did it time and again in practices and games when nothing was on the line except pride and love of the game.

“I think if you’re a Nebraska fan, you should be excited about a kid like that that’s going to fight, whether for a national championship or to get to .500 or a bowl game,” Arnold said in May. “He just does it right all the time.”

