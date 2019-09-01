Nebraska picked up its first commit for the 2021 recruiting class Sunday when Fort Lauderdale (Florida) University School defensive end RJ Sorensen announced on Twitter he was verbally pledging to the Huskers.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder had offers from Colorado and Rutgers. He's a three-star prospect according to Rivals and ESPN and not yet rated by 247Sports.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Sorensen unofficially visited Nebraska in June. He has the frame for either outside linebacker or defensive end at NU. He was not available for comment Sunday, as Fort Lauderdale is preparing for landfall of Hurricane Dorian.
Blessed to be committed to @HuskerFBNation #GBR #Huskers— Rj Sorensen (@rjsorensen13) September 1, 2019
⚪️☠️🌽🔴
561🔜402 pic.twitter.com/NwskXxUd2z
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.