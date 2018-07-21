Bryan Addison, a top-100 2018 prospect who has been given a full release from UCLA, has Nebraska among the five schools he's now considering.
Addison tweeted a top five of Nebraska, USC, Oregon, Washington and Arizona State on Saturday. He visited the Huskers last year and was recruited heavily by the former coaching staff.
According to 247Sports, Addison was given his release from UCLA — where he signed in December — because the school was dragging its feet on academically admitting him.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound athlete — a graduate of Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra High School — was the No. 98 prospect in the country according to the 247Sports composite and the No. 3 athlete. He had five interceptions and 582 yards receiving during his senior season.
Nebraska continues to look for more immediate help in the secondary. The Huskers will add UCF graduate transfer Tre Neal in the coming weeks.
Commitment coming early next week ! #✌🏽#GBR 🌽— Bryan Addison 👑 (@3Baddison) July 21, 2018
#🐣
#☔️
#🔱
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.