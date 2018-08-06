LINCOLN — Goals? Oh, Nebraska’s newest football commit for the 2019 recruiting class has goals.
Michael Lynn has been playing football since he was 6. He’s been perfecting his footwork as an offensive tackle since he got to Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek High School. His 6-foot-7, 280-pound frame allows him to play tackle at a high level, and Lynn has every intention of playing that position in the NFL.
Lynn decided two weeks ago the road to “The League” goes through Lincoln. He wrote his commitment letter. He sat on it — prayed about it — until the first Sunday in August. And then, “a little nervous,” he called NU coach Scott Frost and offensive line coach Greg Austin to deliver the news. Austin told Lynn, a consensus three-star prospect, that it was like Christmas Day.
“That really boosted the self-esteem,” Lynn said.
It’s just what Lynn wanted to hear because, to him, it fit everything he’d seen from Austin and Frost had preached for months. Lynn, like several commits in the 2019 class, are most intrigued by Frost’s “desire to excel, no fear of failure” coaching philosophy.
“The way they teach — they don’t try to rip your head off,” said Lynn, the second high school offensive tackle commit in Nebraska’s 2019 class. “They sit you down, they tell you ‘Here’s what you did wrong, here’s how to fix and here’s what we’re going to do to fix it.’ They don’t attack you. They treat you like a human being.”
A teammate of Lynn’s — 2020 guard Carson Lee — initially noticed the coaching style. But Lynn saw it up close at the spring game he attended. The fan base impressed him, but he was more struck by Frost and Austin’s approach.
“It’s something that really appeals to me as a player,” Lynn said.
So does Nebraska. The campus, the fans, the offense. He picked NU over offers from Washington State, Arizona State and Boise State, among others.
Notice the absence of Colorado? Lynn did. He said he made it known as a sophomore that, if the Buffaloes came through with a scholarship offer, he’d commit. CU didn’t and still hasn’t. So Lynn started scheduling unofficial visits to other colleges in the spring.
Nebraska was on the itinerary.
“I saw Lincoln for the first time and I knew,” Lynn said. “I saw CU sophomore year, and it was beautiful, but after I saw Lincoln, I was like, ‘Man, forget Boulder.’”
Lynn takes his official visit Sept. 8 — when the Huskers host Colorado.
Tackle was a need position for NU for the 2019 recruiting class and Nebraska may not be done there. The Huskers are likely to start two sophomores — Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok — in 2018, but the depth behind them is thin and relatively limited. Christian Gaylord and Matt Sichterman are currently backups. Gaylord has taken few snaps at the collegiate level and Sichterman hasn’t taken any.
“We need to stay healthy at several positions — offensive tackle is one,” coach Scott Frost said in his camp-opening press conference. “We need some young guys at offensive tackle to step up and prove to us that they’re ready to play and I hope they will.”
The 15th commit in the class, Lynn said he’s bullish on remaining a tackle. It’s a part of his long-term plan for pro ball.
“Ever since my freshman season I’ve been grinding on my footwork and getting more precise, because, if I want to play in the League, I’ll make a hell of a lot more money playing tackle than I would playing guard, right?”
