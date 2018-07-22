Nick Henrich

Omaha Burke teammates Nick Henrich, left, and Chris Hickman are two of the state's top prospects. Will they both be Huskers?

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska received a commitment Saturday night from Omaha Burke linebacker Nick Henrich. Three takes on the decision:

1. Big in-state recruiting win that underlines Scott Frost ’s pull in the state other coaches lacked. Nebraska’s previous staffs frankly may not have won this battle. Henrich was a national recruit and could have played almost anywhere in the country — Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, you name it — but he chose to stay in the Midwest. That left programs like Wisconsin, Iowa and Notre Dame in the mix, schools that have had stronger recent seasons than NU. But the Huskers — thanks to Frost and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud — prevailed. Ruud, a former Husker who played for multiple NFL teams, has traveled the same road as Henrich. He can communicate the meaning behind staying home. And then there’s Frost, who not only has prioritized in-state scholarship recruits, but walk-ons, too. It’s no small thing, and, for their efforts, they get the state’s best prospect. In recent years, Harrison Phillips (Stanford) and Noah Fant (Iowa) got away. Henrich didn’t.

2. A heat-seeking missile of a linebacker whose nose for the ball allows him to make plays at or behind the line of scrimmage. And when Henrich gets there, he packs a wallop. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Henrich is lanky but doesn’t play like it. He hits like a guy who carries an extra 25 pounds, and once he puts on weight, look out. Paired with another 2019 inside linebacker commit in Jackson Hannah, the Huskers will have two Big Ten-style linebackers who can hold up against power running games. If NU wants to stay fast and aggressive on the outside, then inside linebacker is a man’s game in the Big Ten; you find out, really quick, just how physical it can be. Henrich’s style of play is clean, hard and fast. Now that he is committed to Nebraska, he is worth a watch on Friday nights. He plays the position right and is rarely in the wrong spot.

3. Could Henrich’s teammate, Chris Hickman, climb aboard? Hickman, a 6-5, 205-pound tight end, has similar upside to Fant, who is an All-America candidate at Iowa. He won’t lack for suitors, and he will probably look harder at SEC teams like LSU because he’s originally from the South. Oregon is a factor, too. But Hickman may ultimately find it hard to turn down Nebraska now that Henrich is picking NU and because of the way the Huskers plan to use their tight ends all over the field and in a variety of ways, which makes them more ready for the NFL. Hickman is his own person and will make his own decision. Look for Nebraska to be in the mix, but other schools will have a chance, too.

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

