Quinton Newsome laughs as he confesses. A month ago he believed the stereotype that Nebraska was all cornfields.
But a flight from his home in Suwanee, Georgia, to Lincoln for an unofficial visit last week changed everything for the coveted defensive back. He saw a vibrant downtown. Academic support that won over his parents. A coaching staff closer than any he’s met. The facilities were top-notch, too.
“I just felt like it would be a great fit for me for the next four years in college,” Newsome told The World-Herald. “When I was just sitting around, all the coaches made me feel like I was a priority.”
Newsome committed to Nebraska early Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound three-star recruit surprised coaches with a text message before announcing on social media that Nebraska had beaten fellow finalists Georgia and Auburn.
Newsome’s decision pushes Nebraska’s 2019 class to 16 commits, though he is the first defensive back. He’s the fifth in the group to pledge since July 19.
“It was really close. I think it all came down to the final stretch,” Newsome said. “It took me a while, but I feel like Nebraska will be the best fit for me and where I’ll be able to grow the most.”
Distance wasn’t a factor for Newsome, who grew up a “military brat” traveling the country. He knows Nebraska linebacker Mo Barry — a former Grayson High standout in Georgia — and shares a trainer with him in the Atlanta area. He also connected with NU freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez during his visit and received the full blessing of his parents, who were impressed by their meeting with coach Scott Frost.
“The coaching staff, that’s one of the coaching staffs that I wouldn’t mind leaving my youngest kid with,” Kimberly Newsome said last week. “This is my baby. He will be far away from home if he decides to go to school there. I can honestly say that I will be comfortable with his decision to attend Nebraska if that’s what his choice would be.”
Quinton Newsome said coaches see him as a safety in college. He plays all over the secondary at North Gwinnett and finished his junior season with 49 tackles, 10 defended passes and an interception as the school claimed a state championship. He planned on playing college basketball only a few years ago before he discovered how well he could hit ball carriers and stay with receivers.
“I think I’m a pretty big DB,” Newsome said. “I could play both corner and safety. I think that’s what really sticks out about me and what a lot of coaches like about me. I can come down and hit, I can play man coverage very well, I can play zone coverage. I have a very good football IQ, which a lot of people don’t have. When I get going, plays just click for me. I think it comes really easily to me.”
Frost brought in seven scholarship defensive backs — four freshmen and three transfers — in 2018 after Nebraska didn’t get any to campus from the 2017 cycle. The Huskers offered a scholarship to Newsome in late March.
Newsome said he will only take an official visit to Nebraska this fall, then plans to arrive for good next summer.
“I feel great,” Newsome said. “I feel like a lot of weight is off my shoulders with all the recruitment being done. I can just focus on one school right now, which is Nebraska. I don’t plan on decommitting.”
Nebraska wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, pictured, is one of 151 recruits to come from California. As a senior in high school, Enunwa helped lead Rancho Verde's pass-happy spread offense to an 11-1 record.
Until the streak was snapped in 2016, Nebraska had signed at least one recruit from Texas every season since 1983. In total, 132 players have traveled from Texas to Lincoln. One of those was running back Rex Burkhead, pictured, from Plano High in 2009. He finished his Husker career with 3,329 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Trev Alberts, one of 74 recruits to come from Iowa, had an eye-opening senior season at NU. He totaled 96 tackles, 21 for loss, 15 sacks and 38 quarterback hurries, earning him first-team All-American honors and the school’s first Butkus Award.
Of the 65 recruits to come from Kansas, no Husker is more well-known and beloved than Brook Berringer. In 1994, Berringer stepped off the bench to go 7-0 in Tommie Frazier's absence. On April 18, two days prior to the NFL draft, Berringer tragically died in a plane crash in Raymond, Nebraska.
Colorado has produced 56 Huskers, including Kenny Bell. The versatile Bell, a three-star athlete coming out of Fairview High School in Boulder, played receiver, tailback, quarterback, cornerback, safety, punter and kick returner in high school. He finished his college career with a school-record 181 receptions for 2,689 yards and 21 touchdowns.
The Huskers have landed 54 recruits from Pennsylvania, but only one since 1999 — Zaire Anderson (No. 13). Anderson finished his Husker career with 159 tackles and five sacks, and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos.
The Huskers didn't start recruiting Florida hard until the 2000s. Before the turn of the millennium, NU had just 13 players come from the Sunshine State. Since? The Huskers have had 36 commits. One of the pre-2000 Huskers was Tommie Frazier, who is fifth all time in total offense at Nebraska with 5,476 yards.
Ohio has produced 47 Huskers, including Frank Solich. In total, Solich spent 29 seasons at Nebraska, starting as a fullback in Bob Devaney's first recruiting class before becoming an assistant under Tom Osborne. He eventually became Osborne's successor as head coach.
The Huskers haven't recruited Michigan much recently. Since 1981, only two Michigan natives have chosen to go to Nebraska, including 2017 commit Andrew Ward, pictured. In total, 38 players have come from Michigan.
New Jersey can boast 37 recruits that have traveled to NU, including notables Mike Rozier, left, and Irving Fryar, right, who were both a part of the 1981 recruiting class. Rozier was the 1983 Heisman recipient, and Fryar was the top pick in the 1984 NFL draft.
Two-time national champion quarterback Jerry Tagge is one of 29 recruits to come from Wisconsin. Tagge scored the game-winning touchdown in the 1970 Orange Bowl, and was a Football News first-team All-American the following year.
Will Shields, who committed to the Huskers from Lawton, Oklahoma, led NU to three rushing titles in four years, including in 1992 when he won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior offensive lineman. Shields, who is one of 17 Huskers from Oklahoma, went on to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2015.
