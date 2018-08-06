Quinton Newsome laughs as he confesses. A month ago he believed the stereotype that Nebraska was all cornfields.

But a flight from his home in Suwanee, Georgia, to Lincoln for an unofficial visit last week changed everything for the coveted defensive back. He saw a vibrant downtown. Academic support that won over his parents. A coaching staff closer than any he’s met. The facilities were top-notch, too.

“I just felt like it would be a great fit for me for the next four years in college,” Newsome told The World-Herald. “When I was just sitting around, all the coaches made me feel like I was a priority.”

Newsome committed to Nebraska early Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound three-star recruit surprised coaches with a text message before announcing on social media that Nebraska had beaten fellow finalists Georgia and Auburn.

Newsome’s decision pushes Nebraska’s 2019 class to 16 commits, though he is the first defensive back. He’s the fifth in the group to pledge since July 19.

“It was really close. I think it all came down to the final stretch,” Newsome said. “It took me a while, but I feel like Nebraska will be the best fit for me and where I’ll be able to grow the most.”

Distance wasn’t a factor for Newsome, who grew up a “military brat” traveling the country. He knows Nebraska linebacker Mo Barry — a former Grayson High standout in Georgia — and shares a trainer with him in the Atlanta area. He also connected with NU freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez during his visit and received the full blessing of his parents, who were impressed by their meeting with coach Scott Frost.

“The coaching staff, that’s one of the coaching staffs that I wouldn’t mind leaving my youngest kid with,” Kimberly Newsome said last week. “This is my baby. He will be far away from home if he decides to go to school there. I can honestly say that I will be comfortable with his decision to attend Nebraska if that’s what his choice would be.”

Quinton Newsome said coaches see him as a safety in college. He plays all over the secondary at North Gwinnett and finished his junior season with 49 tackles, 10 defended passes and an interception as the school claimed a state championship. He planned on playing college basketball only a few years ago before he discovered how well he could hit ball carriers and stay with receivers.

“I think I’m a pretty big DB,” Newsome said. “I could play both corner and safety. I think that’s what really sticks out about me and what a lot of coaches like about me. I can come down and hit, I can play man coverage very well, I can play zone coverage. I have a very good football IQ, which a lot of people don’t have. When I get going, plays just click for me. I think it comes really easily to me.”

Frost brought in seven scholarship defensive backs — four freshmen and three transfers — in 2018 after Nebraska didn’t get any to campus from the 2017 cycle. The Huskers offered a scholarship to Newsome in late March.

Newsome said he will only take an official visit to Nebraska this fall, then plans to arrive for good next summer.

“I feel great,” Newsome said. “I feel like a lot of weight is off my shoulders with all the recruitment being done. I can just focus on one school right now, which is Nebraska. I don’t plan on decommitting.”

Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH.

