Myles Slusher visited Nebraska earlier this month for the Northern Illinois game and is expected to be back in Lincoln this weekend.

Add one notable unofficial visitor to an already star-studded guest list for Nebraska this weekend.

Consensus four-star safety Myles Slusher is expected to be in attendance for the Huskers' game against Ohio State, two weeks after taking his official visit for the Northern Illinois contest. The 6-foot, 181-pound standout from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, has been an Oregon commit since April.

Slusher, who confirmed on social media this week he will be an early enrollee, made 68 tackles along with two interceptions and a fumble recovery last season in 12 games. Since verbally pledging to the Ducks, he has added to an offer list nearing 30 from schools like Georgia, Mississippi State and UCLA.

247Sports is highest on Slusher, labeling him the No. 79 overall prospect in the 2020 cycle and No. 4 safety. ESPN lists him 254th overall on its recruiting list and the No. 20 safety.

The Huskers already have a pair of defensive backs in the class in Miami Central's Henry Gray and Orlando Evans' Tamon Lynum. They would like to add at least a couple more to the fray.

Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said this week it is invaluable for prospects to see Memorial Stadium on a big-time game weekend. Which, he added, is every home game.

"It's going to be an electric atmosphere," Fisher said. "It's going to be wonderful for recruits to come in this time of year."​

