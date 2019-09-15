LINCOLN — Nebraska is in the market for a kicker in its 2020 class.
Reis Vernon has been in contact with Husker coaches for about a year. But NU didn't pull the trigger on a preferred walk-on offer until Saturday when Vernon and his mother were in town on an unofficial visit from Bixby, Oklahoma.
"I'm super pumped to be offered," Vernon told The World-Herald. "We're really excited about it. I can't wait to be back."
The move comes as Nebraska is mired in a kicking quagmire and without its starting scholarship contributor — sophomore Barret Pickering — who is out indefinitely with an unspecified leg/hip injury. Pickering was removed from the depth chart last week and hasn't appeared in any of NU's three games this fall.
Husker reserves have made just two of six field goals this year along with 14 of 15 extra points spread between true freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen, safety Lane McCallum and senior punter Isaac Armstrong. Vernon witnessed two blocked field goals and a blocked extra point Saturday against Northern Illinois.
Nebraska special teams quality control coach Zach Crespo extended the offer to Vernon before kickoff against NIU.
"Coach Crespo came up to me and said they liked my film and wanted me to come in and compete," Vernon said. "Then all the other coaches came up to my mom and me. It was a great experience."
Vernon is among the nation's highest-ranked punters and kickers according to Chris Sailer Kicking. He has offers from Oklahoma State, Air Force and Army, and said he will take his time deciding where he feels most comfortable.
A soccer player who took up football as a sophomore, he made 3 of 3 field goals last year along with 72 of 74 extra points, with 49 of 80 kickoffs going for touchbacks. He has connected on all 18 of his PATs this fall and had 10 of 12 kickoffs land in the end zone or beyond. His two punts averaged 37 yards.
