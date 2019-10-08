Ronald Delancy

LINCOLN — The run on Sunshine State defensive backs for Nebraska’s 2020 recruiting class continued Tuesday when Miami Northwestern defensive back Ronald Delancy announced his commitment to the Huskers.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder — rated a three-star by 247Sports and ESPN, and a two-star by Rivals — became the third defensive back from Florida to commit to the Huskers, joining Tamon Lynum from Orlando Evans and Henry Gray from Miami Central. Delancy and Gray just played each other on Oct. 4 as Northwestern beat Central, 30-20, in a rivalry game.

All three prospects were recruited by Husker defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, who played high school and college football in Florida, then coached at Central Florida after an NFL career.

Fisher recruits all of his defensive backs to play any position in the secondary — corner, nickel, safety — so Delancy, who visited for the Ohio State game and decommitted from Louisville last week, may not have a set position before he arrives at NU — or even after he’s enrolled.

“A corner has to know the job of everyone in the back end on the field,” Fisher said this fall. “I practice them just the same way. If this week they’re putting their third receiver at a certain spot, and trying to create mismatches, I can put guys in different spots and you never can game plan.”

At Miami Northwestern — the nation’s No. 16 team according to MaxPreps' rankings — Delancy has played corner and safety in both man and zone coverage.

He’ll join a secondary that loses just one starter — cornerback Lamar Jackson — heading into 2020 and a recruiting class that has continued to grow since the Ohio State game, when Delancy visited alongside another recent commit, Pleasant Grove (Ala.) inside linebacker Rodney Groce. Nebraska’s class now stands at 13 commits and ranks 29th nationally and sixth in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports composite. Rivals rates the Huskers as the No. 35 class overall but the No. 21 class in terms of average star ranking.

Delancy did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday about his commitment, nor did Northwestern's coach, Max Edwards.

