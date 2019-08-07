Sevion Morrison

Sevion Morrison ran for more than 2,700 yards and accounted for 38 touchdowns last season at Edison Prep in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

 BRETT ROJO/TULSA WORLD

One of Nebraska's top running back targets has a commitment date.

Sevion Morrison, a Class of 2020 prospect from Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced Wednesday he'll unveil his college choice Aug. 21. The 5-foot-11, 196-pounder rushed for more than 2,700 yards and collected 38 total touchdowns as a junior at Edison Prep.

The Huskers were first to offer Morrison last October, and the speedy athlete has since accumulated more than 20 offers from major-college teams. He rewarded NU with his first official visit on June 21 — the experience was "way different" than he expected, he told The World-Herald last month — and the Huskers are among his finalists.

"Sevion is a kid that hasn't been too far from home," Edison coach Tony Daniels said. "And I know he was glowing and giving a 10-plus rating on the Nebraska trip. He really, really enjoyed his time there."

Morrison had said he wanted to take officials to Arkansas and Missouri, though he has already unofficially trekked to both. Iowa State and Washington were other possibilities he included. He had been considering making his decision in December but added "I want to do it before the season."

Of roughly 40 running backs the Huskers have offered in the 2020 cycle, Morrison is one of two the coaches have brought in for an official visit so far. Marvin Scott from Port Orange, Florida, is the other.

Morrison is a three-star recruit and the No. 44 overall running back in his class, according to the 247Sports composite. Nebraska has eight commits in the 2020 cycle.

Morrison didn't play football in seventh or eight grade, instead focusing on basketball. But Daniels convinced him to return to the gridiron in ninth grade, and the athlete who doubles as a track sprinter hasn't looked back. He laughs that he had to overcome a dislike for being touched — and that's why he runs so fast.

"When I didn't like being hit, I weighed about 157 (pounds)," Morrison said. "It's easy to give a hit now. Usually when I give a hit, with how fast I'm coming, the defender is either falling on his shoulder or his back."​​

Photos: Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class

See more pictures of the members of Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class.

1 of 29

Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription