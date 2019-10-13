"I've always been set on Nebraska," the 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive lineman said. "I've been going to their camps since my sophomore year. They are close to home and have the best fan base in the nation."
Simonson is the second offensive lineman from Fremont to commit to walking on in less than a week. Keegan Menning a 6-foot-4, 308-pound interior lineman from Fremont High committed to NU last week.
He said the Huskers projects him as an offensive tackle when he arrives on campus in 2020, and Simonson is excited to be a part of what NU coach Scott Frost and his staff are building.
"I think Frost is building a dynasty," he said. "I wanted to be a part of it as soon as possible, and I think I can once I get the right training."
Simonson is the eighth known walk-on commit in NU’s 2020 class.
He joins in-state players Menning, Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Mason Nieman (Waverly) Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast) and Ashton Hausmann (Norris). Long snapper Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michigan) is the other walk-on commit.
