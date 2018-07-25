York senior Garrett Snodgrass was selected to the 2018 Butkus Award high school watch list.
The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Snodgrass is one of three linebackers from Nebraska selected to the list along with Omaha Burke’s Nick Henrich and Scottsbluff’s Garrett Nelson. All three are Nebraska football commits for the 2019 class.
The three linebackers are also the most ever nominated from the state. A fourth Husker commit, Montgomery Bell Academy (Tenn.) ‘backer Jackson Hannah, is also on the watch list.
Snodgrass was a major piece to the Dukes’ Class B state championship run in 2017 and played multiple positions.
On defense, Snodgrass recorded 86 tackles with a team-high 15 tackles for loss. He also racked up three sacks and one interception.
Snodgrass ran for a team-leading 1,540 yards on 199 carries and scored 20 rushing touchdowns while averaging 7.74 yards per carry. As a receiver, Snodgrass caught 26 passes for 421 yards and one touchdown. As a quarterback, Snodgrass completed 38 of 52 passes (73 percent) and threw seven touchdowns with just one interception.
Nelson made All-Nebraska after a season with nine sacks on the defensive line and also played tight end. Henrich committed to Nebraska last week. He was also an All-Nebraska pick with 119 tackles and 11 sacks last season.
The Butkus Award is given to a player on the high school, collegiate and professional ranks every season. Last year’s high school winner was Solomon Tuliaupupu of Mater Dei (Calif.). Roquan Smith of Georgia was the collegiate recipient while Khalil Mack of the Oakland Raiders was the recipient for the professional ranks.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
1 of 37
Defensive end Mosai Newsom, Waverly (Iowa) Shell Rock High School
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.