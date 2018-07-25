Garrett Snodgrass

Garrett Snodgrass played nearly every position on the field for Class B state champion York.

 MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD

York senior Garrett Snodgrass was selected to the 2018 Butkus Award high school watch list.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Snodgrass is one of three linebackers from Nebraska selected to the list along with Omaha Burke’s Nick Henrich and Scottsbluff’s Garrett Nelson. All three are Nebraska football commits for the 2019 class.

The three linebackers are also the most ever nominated from the state. A fourth Husker commit, Montgomery Bell Academy (Tenn.) ‘backer Jackson Hannah, is also on the watch list.

Snodgrass was a major piece to the Dukes’ Class B state championship run in 2017 and played multiple positions.

On defense, Snodgrass recorded 86 tackles with a team-high 15 tackles for loss. He also racked up three sacks and one interception.

Snodgrass ran for a team-leading 1,540 yards on 199 carries and scored 20 rushing touchdowns while averaging 7.74 yards per carry. As a receiver, Snodgrass caught 26 passes for 421 yards and one touchdown. As a quarterback, Snodgrass completed 38 of 52 passes (73 percent) and threw seven touchdowns with just one interception.

Nelson made All-Nebraska after a season with nine sacks on the defensive line and also played tight end. Henrich committed to Nebraska last week. He was also an All-Nebraska pick with 119 tackles and 11 sacks last season.

The Butkus Award is given to a player on the high school, collegiate and professional ranks every season. Last year’s high school winner was Solomon Tuliaupupu of Mater Dei (Calif.). Roquan Smith of Georgia was the collegiate recipient while Khalil Mack of the Oakland Raiders was the recipient for the professional ranks.

