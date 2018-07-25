Elijah Blades committed to Nebraska largely because of Donte Williams. Blades will join forces with Williams again at Oregon.
Blades signed with the Huskers' 2017 recruiting class but didn't qualify academically. He was the only defensive back in that class. Williams, who was hired by NU two months before that signing day, was his lead recruiter.
Instead of coming to Nebraska, Blades instead enrolled at Arizona Western College, where he emerged as one of the top junior college recruits in the country. He committed to Oregon on Wednesday.
The new Nebraska coaching staff did not recruit Blades, though they did pursue several of his teammates. Greg Bell and Jaron Woodyard — members of the 2018 class — attended Arizona Western, as does 2019 commit Desmond Bland.
Williams was fired along with the rest of the Nebraska coaching staff following the 2017 season. Known mostly for his recruiting prowess — especially in California — Williams was hired by Oregon in January.
It's the second recruit Oregon has landed this week with ties to the Huskers. Bryan Addison, who had NU among his finalists after getting a release from UCLA, picked the Ducks on Tuesday.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
1 of 37
Defensive end Mosai Newsom, Waverly (Iowa) Shell Rock High School
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.