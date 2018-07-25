Elijah Blades

Elijah Blades was one of the highest-ranked members of the Huskers' 2017 recruiting class but he never made it to Nebraska.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Elijah Blades committed to Nebraska largely because of Donte Williams. Blades will join forces with Williams again at Oregon.

Blades signed with the Huskers' 2017 recruiting class but didn't qualify academically. He was the only defensive back in that class. Williams, who was hired by NU two months before that signing day, was his lead recruiter.

Instead of coming to Nebraska, Blades instead enrolled at Arizona Western College, where he emerged as one of the top junior college recruits in the country. He committed to Oregon on Wednesday.

The new Nebraska coaching staff did not recruit Blades, though they did pursue several of his teammates. Greg Bell and Jaron Woodyard — members of the 2018 class — attended Arizona Western, as does 2019 commit Desmond Bland.

Williams was fired along with the rest of the Nebraska coaching staff following the 2017 season. Known mostly for his recruiting prowess — especially in California — Williams was hired by Oregon in January.

It's the second recruit Oregon has landed this week with ties to the Huskers. Bryan Addison, who had NU among his finalists after getting a release from UCLA, picked the Ducks on Tuesday.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: Nebraska football's 2019 recruiting class

Check out photos of each member of Nebraska football's 2019 recruiting class.

1 of 37

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription