Elkhorn South lineman Teddy Prochazka committed to the Huskers on Saturday.
He was in Lincoln to attend Nebraska's game against Ohio State. He's been a frequent visitor to the Husker campus over the last year.
Prochazka chose the Huskers over scholarship offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota and Northwestern.
Prochazka is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, ranked as the No. 199 player nationally and the No. 26 offensive tackle. He's No. 2 in the NebHSRecruiting rankings for 2021 behind Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson.
Prochazka is the second commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class, joining Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School defensive end RJ Sorensen.
Prochazka is NU's first in-state commit for 2021. He was the first such player in his class to receive a scholarship offer, which came in October 2018. Since then the Huskers have offered Dickerson and Omaha Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins. NU currently has one in-state commit for the 2020 class.
