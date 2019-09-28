Rain

LINCOLN — It is a Husker football Saturday in Lincoln, which of course means pack that rain jacket. Because there is, yet again, rain in the forecast.

It started to come down around 3:40 p.m. on tailgaters and operations staff inside Memorial Stadium.

The rain is coming up from the south. There’s a 65% chance through the 4 o’clock hour, and that dips a bit to 50% at 5 p.m., then jumps back up to 55% at 6 p.m.

From there, the chances go down. It is at 30% from 7 p.m. and doesn’t raise over 35% until midnight.

There is some lightning that's been detected in the forecast. But it is unclear if that will hold until kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

