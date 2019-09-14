LINCOLN — Nebraska sophomore safety Cam Taylor-Britt won't return to the Northern Illinois game, according to coach Scott Frost.

He confirmed the news during his halftime radio segment. 

Taylor-Britt came off the field favoring his shoulder after a tackle in the first half. He had one tackle and one pass breakup before exiting the game.

Taylor-Britt started at the nickel position for Nebraska. A Blackshirt, Taylor-Britt has become a staple of the Nebraska defense this season. He entered Saturday's game tied for third on the team with 10 tackles, including two for loss and a sack, plus one interception and three forced fumbles.

Nebraska has already lost one starter in the secondary this season. Deontai Williams is out indefinitely after hurting his shoulder in the season opener.

