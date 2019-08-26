Nebraska football on Monday released its season-opening depth chart, which included two freshman starters and just a handful of "OR" designations on it.
A few notes from it:
» Two freshmen — center Cameron Jurgens and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson — are listed as starters. While both were limited in training camp at times due to injury, Jurgens and Robinson both impressed coaches with their skill sets.
» Cal transfer Kanawai Noa is also listed as a starting receiver.
» Dedrick Mills and Maurice Washington are listed as co-starters at running back.
» Twins Carlos and Khalil Davis are listed as starters at defensive end. Deontre Thomas and Ben Stille, respectively, are their backups.
» Caleb Tannor and JoJo Domann are listed as co-starters at strongside outside linebacker, while Alex Davis is the starter at weakside outside linebacker.
» Will Honas and Collin Miller are listed as co-starters at one inside linebacker spot.
» The starting offensive line, from left to right: Brenden Jaimes, Trent Hixson, Jurgens, Boe Wilson and Matt Farniok.
» Walk-ons who cracked the two-deep on offense and defense: co-No. 2 receiver Kade Warner, co-No. 2 running back Wyatt Mazour, No. 2 inside linebacker Joseph Johnson and No. 2 safety Isaiah Stalbird.
» Washington and Robinson are both listed atop the depth chart at kick returner. JD Spielman is the top punt returner.
» Top specialists are Barret Pickering (kicker), Isaac Armstrong (punter) and Chase Urbach (snapper).
