Dave Ellis is returning to Nebraska as the new director of performance nutrition for the athletic department, Nebraska announced Friday.

Ellis started the Nebraska nutrition department in 1994 and served as its director for eight years before leaving in 2001 for the private sector. He was at Nebraska from 1982 to 2001.

“Dave Ellis is the leading professional in the sports performance nutrition field, and will be a great asset to Nebraska Athletics,” Frost said in a statement. “Fueling our student-athletes correctly on a daily basis will be a key part of our success, not only in the football program, but across all of our sports. Nebraska is committed to being a leader in this area and having Dave on staff ensures that will be the case.”

Ellis is the second former Nebraska figure to return to Lincoln this week. Ron Brown, a former assistant at Nebraska for more than 20 years, was announced as the new director of player development on Wednesday.

In his new role, Ellis will oversee the “nutrition services and education” for all 24 of Nebraska’s sports.

“Outworking the competition with the power of a solid nutrition plan is what high performance fueling is all about,” Ellis said in a statement.

As an undergraduate at Nebraska, Ellis served as a strength and conditioning coach. He graduated from UNL in 1988 with a degree in human nutrition and started Nebraska’s nutrition program in 1994. He returned to school to become a registered dietitian in 2000. 

“You just don’t replace a Dave Ellis,” Nebraska director of athletic performance Boyd Epley said at the time. “He is, in my opinion, the very best in the country.”

Ellis has spent the past 17 years at his own company, Sports Alliance Inc., as a sports nutrition consultant.

His most recent gig was with Major League Baseball, where he helped regulate policies in the collective bargaining agreement with the players union.

“We set the bar in this space during the Osborne era and now we will set it again in the Frost era,” Ellis said in his statement. “This is an opportunity to bring all of my key learnings from working 35-plus years in sports to the table for the welfare of our student-athletes.”

