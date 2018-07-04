Mohamed Barry's remarkable journey to Nebraska is a mural on his arm. His future is an empty canvas.
LINCOLN — The story of Mohamed Barry begins on his forearm with a tattoo of a hospital building.
It stretches from his wrist to the crease of his elbow. For Barry, whose tattoos illustrate his life story, it’s natural to begin here.
From his shoulder to his wrist along his left arm, over hills of muscle and through valleys between veins, there are stopping points along the way for the junior Husker linebacker. There’s the anchor on his wrist, the eye of a tiger on his biceps, Arabic letters next to a dove, the hands of God under a sunset. There are Olympic rings, angel wings, roses and a capitol building.
Each sheds light into Barry’s life thus far. Of learning to read in fifth grade, African mansions in Guinea, bruised collarbones at the hands of Robert Nkemdiche.
It’s not that Barry is in danger of forgetting. He remembers it all, he says, to a fault. The words from the bullies, the pulled scholarships, the confusion of learning English. And it’s not that Barry needs reminders of his future goals, of making it to heaven, of making his family proud. Barry sees his future clearly: Four kids, a house that’s higher than it is wide, a long front yard with three dogs: a German shepherd, pit bull and rottweiler.
The tattoos tell the stories he wants to share with the world. The hope is, by the end, he’s a mural of success.
Which is why his right arm is a clean canvas, untouched by ink.
He has plans for that arm, tattoos he has already designed in his head. Barry knows the next six months could determine what is eventually inked on his right biceps. As Barry unpacks his story, jumping from tattoo to tattoo, it becomes clear he’s ready to leave a permanent mark on Nebraska football.
Especially if the plans for that bare arm are to come true.
“My story,” he says, sliding his right hand down his left forearm, “is not over.”
* * *
The Angels
The angel wings cover the entire outside of Barry’s arm. They wrap around to his wrist, like an embrace that never stops squeezing.
They represent women in his life, primarily his mother and grandmother. The two women raised him. They taught him to read, taught him how to speak clearly and how to defend himself.
Barry was born in Atlanta in 1996, right around the time of the Summer Olympics. At the age of 1, he was sent to the Republic of Guinea on Africa’s west coast to live with his grandmother, following his family’s tradition of growing up in their homeland. He lived in a gated mansion owned by his grandfather in the capital city of Conakry on the Atlantic Ocean. The complex housed a farm, gardens of sweet potatoes and corn and plenty of room for his grandfather’s four wives and children.
The memories Barry keeps of those days live in his dreams. When he falls asleep, he often returns to that complex in Conakry. He is 6 years old, lying in his bed, sweating from the African heat, staring at the stars through his bedroom window. He has dreams of walking in the port city with his grandmother to mosque for daily prayer. Walking across the complex to take a shower outside.
“I have dreams about it all the time,” Barry says.
And then he wakes up, and he’s back in America, where he moved to begin kindergarten. The family settled on Atlanta’s east side in DeKalb County. Mom owned a salon. Dad drove a taxi.
When school began, Barry struggled. He had spoken little English in Guinea, where he was taught French, Creole and Arabic.
“I couldn’t talk well at all,” Barry said. “It was hard to understand people and it was hard for people to understand me. So you just didn’t feel like talking at all.”
He felt like an outcast, especially as one of the bigger kids in class. The bullies were ruthless. They made fun of his deep, soft voice and accent. They mocked him for his lisp. Barry would say nothing, return home and cry as his mom held him.
“She just said, ‘They don’t understand what you will become,’ ” Barry remembers.
As elementary school went on, Barry slowly picked up the nuances of English. His mother started speaking the language at home so he would hear it more. By fifth grade, he had still never read a full book. So he went to the library and checked out a stack with a first-grade reading level sticker.
At night, he curled up with his mom in bed to read. First-grade stickers took a month. Then came second grade, then third, then fourth.
“That year I went from not knowing how to read to reading a Harry Potter book,” Barry said.
To this day, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” is one of his favorite books.
Barry found his confidence at recess and PE. Classmates were rude and cruel inside the classroom, but when it was time to move outside for soccer, T-ball or basketball, Barry was the first pick on the playground.
“I was like, ‘OK, they don’t feel like I belong here,’ but when it’s PE, then I make friends by dominating,” Barry said.
At nights with Mom, he started reading Matt Christopher sports novels. He would read any book with a football on it. That planted the seed, he thinks. But it was watching the movie “Rudy” that gave full bloom to Barry’s interest in football.
The movie tells the tale of Rudy, a teen with dyslexia and a dream of playing football at Notre Dame. He finds a way into the school, finds a way onto the football team and pays his dues. Near the end, Rudy still hasn’t made the active roster, and teammates file into the coaches office and hand over their jerseys, willing to give up their spot for Rudy to play the final game.
The scene stuck with Barry. And the summer before sixth grade, Barry’s mother asked if he wanted to return to Africa for school.
He said no.
“After watching that movie, I was never confused again for my entire life,” Barry said. “I knew what I wanted to do. Football was my sole purpose.”
* * *
The Eye of the Tiger
Everything revolves around the eye, which is square in the middle of Barry’s biceps.
“Everything, from my family, to where I’m from, my faith, when I get that look in my eye when I work out. Everything comes together and it makes me go into that mode,” Barry said.
That mode was born when Barry found football.
After “Rudy,” Barry hung Terrell Owens and Tom Brady posters in his room. He went to the library and printed out two copies of the forms needed to play football. When he returned home, he made his parents’ bed and placed a packet on his mom’s pillow.
He put the second copy in the fridge so she was sure to see it. His parents caved.
He kept his first set of pads and helmet arranged neatly in the corner of his room next to the night light. His jersey was folded just so, and he hung his gloves perfectly on a small stand. Before practice, he would put his pads on an hour early and sit on his bed in quiet anticipation.
Barry was tall, lanky and uncoordinated.
“I’d go to practice and get my butt whupped,” Barry said. “But I just loved everything about it.”
He played defensive end and got a couple of sacks that year. And when the season was over, he craved more. He watched highlights of Georgia greats Herschel Walker and Knowshon Moreno. He started watching Georgia and Miami games.
He started doing pushups at night. Situps, too. Started running around the block alone before bed. He would grab a football, put on an oversized pair of Timberland boots for resistance and do high knees in his backyard.
“I saw the ‘Rudy’ movie, and I saw him doing all that and I was like, ‘OK, this is what it takes.’ ”
The improvement was evident. When Barry returned for practice the next year, coaches separated the sixth-graders into teams. They fought over Barry. He practiced at quarterback, wide receiver, kick returner, punt returner and linebacker.
On the opening kickoff that season, Barry caught the ball and saw a hole open up at midfield.
He bolted, and as the footsteps grew closer and the gap started to close, Barry shut his eyes and picked up his knees.
“Everything went blank,” Barry said. “And I ran right past everyone. And I scored.”
Teammates piled onto Barry in the end zone. A joy Barry had never felt coursed through his body.
“I remember looking around at everyone like, ‘What the hell just happened?’ ”
* * *
The Anchor
You don’t earn an anchor on your wrist without knowing how to fail.
“The anchor just says I’m gonna hold it down,” Barry says, pointing to one of his more recent tattoos. “I’m gonna hold it down for my family, gonna hold it down for my team. When everything is on the line, I’m steady. I’m just there.”
But you can’t learn how to hold it down without being held down.
After a year at South Gwinnett High, Barry moved to Grayson High, a powerhouse of Georgia football. Under coach Mickey Conn, Grayson was a well-oiled machine with more than 10 Power Five commits on its 2012 roster. The previous year, Grayson won its first state title.
Barry showed up to summer camp in Covington, Georgia, ready to prove he was top dog.
Conn put the sophomore in at running back that first day. On one of Barry’s first carries, he juked senior defensive end Robert Nkemdiche, the No. 1 player nationally in the 2012 recruiting class, and broke off for a long run.
Barry popped up after finally being tackled and wondered if Grayson was really what it was cracked up to be. He wanted the ball again. On the next play, he tried to sneak by Nkemdiche again. The five-star lineman, now a defensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals, snatched Barry with one hand, yanked him backward and tossed him to the ground like a rag doll.
“Almost messed up my collarbone,” Barry said. “I was out for like, two practices.”
Welcome to 5A football in Georgia, Barry thought.
Over the course of summer and fall camp, Barry made enough plays to earn a starting spot at outside linebacker. But he was still learning.
“First game, one of the first snaps, read option … because I wasn’t paying attention in practice, I took the bait and ran with Nkemdiche to get the running back,” Barry said. “And this dude — keep in mind, scouting report said he won the 100 meters — so the QB takes off 80 yards down field. Touchdown.”
Teammates pulled Barry aside on the sideline and tore into him, spit flying as they screamed in his face.
“Yeah, it was bad,” Barry said. “I learned my lesson. Don’t go into a game not knowing what you’re supposed to do.”
In that intense environment, Barry was molded into a bruiser. A competitor. He took his job seriously and began to learn the art of stealing the will away from an offense.
By senior year, he was a three-year starter and rated the No. 70 outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports. The two scholarship offers Barry treasured most were from Miami and Wisconsin. He liked the Badgers best and was close to committing until rumors spread that he didn’t have the grades. Wisconsin pulled its scholarship offer before he could commit.
Mom didn’t want Barry in Miami. So when Nebraska called and wanted to visit, she was over the moon. Unenthused, Barry showed up late to the dinner with then-linebackers coach Trent Bray. He liked Bray fine. He was nice to talk to, but Nebraska didn’t seem to have the edge he looked for in a football program.
Until he visited campus.
“I’m a simple person and I just loved how simple, but nice, it was,” Barry said. “Classic. It made football important and it was how I modeled my life. Simple.”
He was sold and signed on national signing day sitting next to his mom and a few coaches.
He then moved to Lincoln, where life has been anything but simple.
* * *
The Canvas
Wisconsin lined up at the 1-yard line with seven down linemen, a fullback and a tight end. On their 20th straight run of the second half, Bradrick Shaw squirmed into the end zone and put the Badgers up 38-17.
Barry stood on the sideline and seethed.
He had lost 10 pounds that week thanks to a stomach bug. He couldn’t practice. Couldn’t play against the team he hates most on this planet. Had to watch as Wisconsin brutally dismantled the Nebraska defense.
“I’ve never been so mad,” Barry said. “I didn’t want to speak that entire game. Just biting my lip, mad as hell.”
For three years, Barry’s college experience hasn’t been ideal. Wisconsin guaranteed Barry a starting spot, but instead of playing in Madison in 2015, he redshirted at Nebraska and underwent shoulder surgery.
When he got out of his sling, Barry got his first tattoo. The dove and hands of God. Over the next two years, he would add the eye of the tiger, the roses to show his passion, the Arabic letters for his Muslim faith, the Georgia state capitol building in Atlanta.
In 2016, as a freshman, the tattoos rarely hit Memorial Stadium as Barry played sparingly, mostly on special teams and filling in as a reserve linebacker. That season, at Northwestern, he kneeled during the national anthem with two teammates. Fans took to Twitter, one tweeting to the players that they should be lynched or shot “like other black men have.” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts called the act of kneeling “disgraceful” on his weekly radio show.
“I didn’t like how the whole thing went down,” Barry said, looking back. “I think it could’ve been done better.”
Barry finished the 2016 season with six total tackles and one fumble recovery but felt good about his chances for playing time in 2017 — until defensive coordinator Mark Banker was replaced over the offseason by Bob Diaco.
Diaco came in with fresh eyes, a fresh suit and his 3-4 scheme. He installed a four-plays-on, four-plays-off rotation for the linebackers, which wasn’t popular.
“I proved to (Bray) I was more than capable of being a great player for him and executing the things he wanted to be executed,” Barry said. “I wouldn’t say my coordinator last year had that confidence in me.”
The season was a disaster. The defense ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in nearly every category. Some, even inside the program, said the defense quit on Diaco halfway through the season, most notably during a 54-21 loss at Minnesota.
“I felt like I quit because I didn’t say nothing,” Barry said. “I felt like I quit because I didn’t show my raw emotion. I didn’t take control of (my teammates’) emotions. That’s part of being a leader.”
When Mike Riley and his entire coaching staff were fired, Barry didn’t think about leaving. Especially after coach Scott Frost was hired. Nebraska took a chance on him with a scholarship. He signed on the dotted line. And that means something, he said.
Barry has no issues being patient. He sticks to what his mom told him all those years ago. They don’t know what he will become.
But with this new coaching staff, Barry believes the time for waiting is over. And the lessons learned on his journey to Nebraska, they’re coming together this summer.
He was a follower for three years, he said, and now he’s been told by defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and linebackers coach Barrett Ruud to lead. He could barely speak English when he moved from Africa, but he is now standing in front of the team after workouts in the weight room, speaking about toughness. He wasn’t wanted by Wisconsin because of his grades, so Barry is pulling a 3.0 GPA just to spite the Badgers.
Barry is motivated to bring back the old Nebraska.
“I’m determined to bring it back to how dominant the program was,” Barry said. “I want this for myself, I want this for my coaches, I want it for my teammates and coaches’ families, I want it for the program, I want it for the fans that have seen the greatness and want to feel it again.”
He has dreams of the NFL and is formulating plans for after, like the house, taller than wide. Like four kids, three dogs and a lawn. A wife.
But before that, he needs this season. He doesn’t need reminders of why, but when he looks at that right arm, he sees the opportunities ahead of him and this football team. And there’s no tattoo too ambitious for Barry to dream of.
“I want a Big Ten championship this year,” he says. “That’s attainable.”
Should that happen, Barry has a spot ready on his right arm.
(3) comments
What a powerful statement from an impressive young man
Culture. Mr. Barry fits here perfectly!
Great article , great story. Great kid. I hope Muhammad kicks some butt this year.
