The 2018 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame class was announced Thursday.
It features Huskers Kyle Larson, Mike Rucker, Dan Schmidt and Bob Sledge. Chadron State greats Danny Woodhead and Casey Beran are also included.
The 2018 class will be celebrated at an induction dinner Sept. 14 in Lincoln and introduced prior to the Husker football game against Troy on Sept. 15.
