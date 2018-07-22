The Big Ten is flush with talent as it enters the 2018 football season. Even if some of the top talent isn’t in the highlight positions.
If the league was dominated by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, this year it’s along the offensive and defensive lines where the Big Ten has many of its top players. And pay attention: The linemen who made our 30-player Big Ten watch list tended to play for the best teams. Ohio State. Wisconsin. Michigan.
Don’t worry. There are plenty of skill players on the list. Just one cornerback, though. Only a handful of receivers. More quarterbacks.
The rules of the 30-player list were simple: Every team is represented, which means Illinois, Indiana and Maryland get a player on the board. Further, in the ranking of players, the value of the position was taken into account.
Rashan Gary, defensive end, Michigan: Captain of the “off the bus” team, the 6-foot-5, 281-pound end had 66 tackles and six sacks last season in the Wolverines’ excellent defense. Gary should be just as good this year, tying up multiple blockers. A snug fit for 3-4 defensive end, Gary will prompt a lot of opponents to run away from him.
Nick Bosa, defensive end, Ohio State: Always bet on a Bosa making waves. If Nick isn’t quite as good as Joey, he still had 16 tackles for loss last season, possesses a great first step and looks to go in the first 10 picks of the 2019 NFL draft.
Trace McSorley, quarterback, Penn State: One of the Big Ten’s top Heisman Trophy contenders, McSorley could top 4,000 yards this season now that PSU running back Saquon Barkley is in the NFL. McSorley, just 6-foot, 203 pounds, is a slippery runner and consummate gamer who delivered a masterful comeback at Iowa. He’s the Big Ten’s best quarterback.
T.J. Edwards, linebacker, Wisconsin: Just your garden variety four-year starter, first-team All-America inside linebacker. Edwards is shortish, but he carries around 248 pounds, too. The Badgers’ best interior man since Chris Borland.
Devin Bush, linebacker, Michigan: College football is made for guys like Bush, 5-foot-11, 222 pounds, 102 tackles, five sacks, eight pass breakups. He’s arguably been a better defender than Jabrill Peppers was, but he’s not the same caliber of NFL prospect because of his height. Ignore it. Bush is special. He plays harder than anyone else on the field.
David Edwards, offensive tackle, Wisconsin: A converted tight end who has become one of the nation’s best offensive tackles, Edwards may not quite be Joe Thomas — who is? — but he helps anchor college football’s best offensive line.
Jonathan Taylor, running back, Wisconsin: He ran for 1,977 yards as a true freshman on 299 carries. Both are notable. Taylor is durable and productive. He also runs behind a great line.
Beau Benzschawel, offensive guard, Wisconsin: He’s a 6-6, 322-pound guard. Lord have mercy when he pulls around the corner.
Tyler Biadasz, center, Wisconsin: Hey, look, it’s a Badger offensive lineman. He’s 322 pounds. At center!
Dre’Mont Jones, defensive tackle, Ohio State: Two-year starter whose time to shine has arrived. Jones has always been dependable and tough to move. You’ll hear more about him this year. Quick guy at 6-3, 286 pounds.
Best of the rest
Noah Fant, tight end, Iowa: When one of every three catches is a touchdown, NFL teams notice. Fant is not only a big-play threat because of his speed; his 6-foot-5, 241-pound frame and basketball background make him valuable in the red zone.
Stanley Morgan, receiver, Nebraska: Set NU’s single-season record for receiving yards, learned to win the 50/50 jump ball situations and has long been a guy who breaks the first tackle.
Juwan Johnson, receiver, Penn State: He becomes the Nittany Lions’ top target after the graduation of DaeSean Hamilton and departure of tight end Mike Gesicki. Johnson could catch 80 passes for north of 1,000 yards.
Lavert Hill, cornerback, Michigan: The Wolverines will have a pass defense that turns quarterbacks sad, and Hill, an aggressive corner for his size (5-11, 177 pounds), sets a good tone.
Paddy Fisher, linebacker, Northwestern: Too early to anoint a true sophomore? Not when he logs 113 tackles and nine tackles for loss as a freshman in a defense that gave up just 108 rushing yards per game.
J.K. Dobbins, running back, Ohio State: Zippy. He supplanted starter Mike Weber (who could easily make this list) to rattle off 1,403 yards and a 7.2-yards-per-carry average and did a very good Ezekiel Elliott impression.
Michael Jordan, offensive guard, Ohio State: This 6-7, 312-pound stud has started every game since he’s been on campus. For the Buckeyes. Special stuff.
Damian Prince, offensive tackle, Maryland: A long-term starter for the Terrapins at tackle, Prince is likely to move to guard in the NFL and start for a good 10 years once he does. A former five-star recruit who lived up to the billing.
Clayton Thorson, quarterback, Northwestern: Thorson tore up his knee in a bowl win over Kentucky, leaving little choice but to return for his senior year. A four-year starter, he’ll leave as one of Northwestern’s best quarterbacks.
Brian Lewerke, quarterback, Michigan State: The Spartans’ cool customer of a quarterback had a big first year as a starter with 25 total touchdowns and 3,352 total yards. He won’t sneak up on opponents this year.
Nick Westbrook, receiver, Indiana: It’s a risk picking a guy who missed last season because of a knee injury. The 2016 numbers — 995 yards, 18.4 per catch — and 6-3, 209-pound frame make a compelling case.
LJ Scott, running back, Michigan State: Another Spartan bowling ball. Scott has more than 2,500 career yards rushing and will get the lion’s share of the carries in 2018. Look for 1,200 yards at least.
Raequan Williams, defensive tackle, Michigan State: Look for him to move up the NFL draft charts fast in the middle of what will be a fierce MSU defense. The Spartans have other excellent defenders — linebacker Joe Bachie, hybrid defender Andrew Dowell, defensive end Kenny Willekes — but Williams has the biggest upside.
Carter Coughlin, defensive end, Minnesota: Former top recruit had 6½ sacks as a sophomore and should have double digits in 2018. At 6-4, 245 pounds, he’s found his role as a pass rusher.
Elijah Sindelar, quarterback, Purdue: He’ll have to beat out senior David Blough — with whom he shared time last year — but, once he does, he has a shot to be the best Boilermaker quarterback since Kyle Orton. Big and strong-armed, Sindelar has some Josh Allen qualities to his game. He’s not a scrambler like Blough.
Olive Sagapolu, nose tackle, Wisconsin: He needs to put up more big stats, but he’s a 338-pound nose who can do a backflip. And he faces Wisconsin’s offensive line a couple of times per week.
Nate Stanley, quarterback, Iowa: Outside of some fumble problems, Stanley checks off a lot of boxes, throwing 26 touchdowns against six interceptions last season.
Shea Patterson, quarterback, Michigan: What do you do with this guy? One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2016 recruiting class, Patterson chose Mississippi out of IMG’s boarding school. In two years there, he was good — not great — and now he’s the odds-on favorite to start for the Wolverines. He’s considered a first-round NFL draft prospect. I’d like to see him produce a big season first.
Trevor Morris, linebacker, Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have a tiny shot at a bowl, and, if they make it, their defense will be the source of success. Morris had 118 tackles last season.
Bennett Williams, safety, Illinois: The Illini’s youth movement didn’t look pretty last year, but it’ll make for a stingier defense in 2018, and Williams — 64 tackles as a true freshman — had a certain pop to his game.
No. 20 Baker Steinkuhler, DT, 2011-2012: Perhaps the best way to show his impact was how his absence, due to injury, shaped the 2012 Big Ten Championship game. Without him, Nebraska seemed powerless to stop Wisconsin’s running game. Steinkuhler had 87 tackles and 12 for loss over the last two seasons of his career. He didn’t miss a start for three seasons — until the Big Ten Championship.
No. 19 Eric Martin, LB/DE, 2011-2012: A great special teams player in his first two years at Nebraska, Martin found his footing in his final two seasons at NU, especially in 2012, when he had 18 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He was first-team All-Big Ten as a result.
No. 18 Jeremiah Sirles, OT, 2011-2013: There aren’t many offensive linemen on the list, but Sirles — a versatile, steady performer who didn’t miss a start in his final two seasons — deserves mention. He played left and right tackle as injuries to teammates dictated and won second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2012.
No. 17 Stanley Jean-Baptiste, CB, 2011-2013: He seemed headed for a footnote career — an interception in the big comeback win over Ohio State in 2011 — until a spectacular senior year, in which he had four interceptions, 12 pass breakups and made second-team All-Big Ten. He had interceptions in four straight games, too.
No. 16 Quincy Enunwa, WR, 2011-2013: He might have cracked the top five had NU not wasted his freshman year on a handful of plays. Enunwa was raw out of high school, but by his senior year, he wasn’t just a good blocker and a hard guy to tackle — he was a top-shelf receiver. In 2013, he had 51 catches for 753 yards and a school-record 12 touchdowns, the last of which was a 99-yarder to beat Georgia in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
No. 15 Alfonzo Dennard, CB, 2011: Even if his best season was 2010, Dennard won Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2011. Dennard most notably shut down Michigan State’s B.J. Cunningham, who was held without a catch in the 2011 game in Lincoln. Teams often threw away from Dennard during his senior year.
No. 14 Ciante Evans, CB, 2011-2013: He started 33 games and really hit his stride in 2013, when he had 11 tackles for loss and four interceptions on his way to first-team All-Big Ten honors. Evans was versatile enough to play nickel for NU and sometimes gets lost in the shuffle in recent Husker history.
No. 13 Stanley Morgan, WR, 2015-present: Poised to rise deep into the top 10 by the end of his senior year, Morgan will likely end his career as one of the best receivers in Nebraska football history. He broke the team’s single-season record for receiving yards last year with 986 yards. The career records for catches, yards and even touchdowns are also in sight. He has 1,743 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career thus far.
No. 12 Tommy Armstrong, QB, 2013-2016: He played in 45 games, started 44 and had his share of great moments — 2014 Iowa, 2015 Michigan State and 2016 Oregon. He also won two bowl games. He had 8,871 career passing yards, 1,819 rushing yards and 90 total touchdowns. He was tough as nails, too, but rarely played his best when Nebraska had the most to gain.
No. 11 Randy Gregory, DE, 2013-2014: Easily the most gifted Nebraska athlete of the Big Ten era, Gregory ran and leapt like a puma. Is it unfair to have him outside the top 10? Many would say yes. For me, he’s No. 11. When Gregory was good — for the last half of 2013 — he was great, but his up-and-down play in 2014 drops him a little bit on the list. Gregory left after his junior year to play in the NFL.
No. 10 Nate Gerry, S, 2013-2016: The man made a lot of plays at Nebraska, especially those 13 interceptions and 19 pass breakups. Gerry could be inconsistent, but he tended to raise his game deeper into Big Ten play. His signature game might have been 2016 Wisconsin, when he had two interceptions, or 2014 Iowa, when he had an end-zone pick and 15 tackles.
No. 9 Jordan Westerkamp, WR, 2013-2016: No recent Husker receiver had more highlight catches and plays than “Westy,” who was a sturdy option on third down and on the receiving end of Hail Mary play in the 2013 Northwestern game. Clutch when it counted — on fourth down against Oregon in 2016, on the final drive against Michigan State in 2015 — Westerkamp finished with 2,474 yards receiving.
No. 8 Maliek Collins, DT, 2013-2015: Focused from the day he got on campus, Collins missed only one game over three seasons before declaring early for the NFL Draft. His signature season came in 2014 as a sophomore, when he finished with 14 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hurries. Collins was one of the best high school recruits of the Bo Pelini era.
No. 7 Spencer Long, OG, 2011-2013: The best offensive lineman in the Big Ten era was, of course, a walk-on. Long was a nimble-but-powerful road grader at guard, capable of getting out in front of a ballcarrier or warding off a blitz. After making first-team All-Big Ten in 2012, his senior year in 2013 was cut short by an injury at Purdue.
No. 6 Will Compton, LB, 2011-2012: A lunch-pail guy who emerged as one of Nebraska’s best pure leaders in the Big Ten era. Compton had 192 tackles, 13 for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown over his last two seasons. He was a big part of NU's first two Big Ten teams, arguably its two best, including the divisional championship team in 2012.
No. 5 Kenny Bell, WR, 2011-2014: He holds Nebraska’s career records for receptions and receiving yards, and he had his share of highlight plays — that one-handed catch against Illinois defied logic. Bell’s speed made him a deep threat that opened up the rest of the field, and he had a memorable kickoff return touchdown to help beat Penn State in 2013. He peaked as a sophomore — 50 catches for 863 yards and eight touchdowns — but he may have been at his best in the 2013 Michigan State game when he caught seven passes for 81 yards against elite corners. He was a fan favorite for his smile, his friendliness and, yes, the hair.
No. 4 Rex Burkhead, RB, 2011-2012: As beloved as any running back in Husker history. Burkhead was a smiling, often quiet battler who had sweet moves and a lot of toughness to plow through injuries. His junior year in 2011 — when he ran for 1,357 yards and 15 touchdowns — was notable, and Burkhead played in eight games as a senior, overcoming a knee injury suffered in the season opener.
No. 3 Taylor Martinez, QB, 2011-2013: Too high? Think again. Nebraska wins the Big Ten Legends crown in 2012 because of Martinez’s ability to pull big plays from seemingly thin air, and coaches voted him first-team All-Big Ten too. His junior season — 2,871 yards passing, 1,019 yards rushing, 33 total touchdowns — was marked by double-digit comeback wins over Wisconsin, Northwestern, Penn State and Michigan State. Martinez’s senior season was marred by a dislocated toe, but he didn’t miss a game in 2011 or 2012.
No. 2 Lavonte David, LB, 2011: He played just one year in the Big Ten, but what a season! David was Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and an All-American with 133 tackles, 13 for loss, 5.5 sacks and two interceptions. His superb play helped the Huskers win two of their biggest games in 2011 — Penn State and Ohio State — and his pass-coverage skills were crucial in wins over Iowa and Washington. David is one of the best linebackers in school history.
No. 1 Ameer Abdullah, RB, 2011-2014: A no-brainer, Abdullah is one of the best running backs in school history, finishing with 4,744 yards rushing and becoming the first Husker to have three 1,000-yard seasons. A bizarre goal-line injury against Purdue in 2014 slowed his Heisman and Doak Walker campaigns, and also kept him from setting the school’s all-time rushing record. Still, that season — with his masterpiece of 229 yards on 35 carries against Miami — won’t be soon forgotten. Nebraska missed Abdullah more in 2015 and 2016 than fans may appreciate.
