The Big Ten is flush with talent as it enters the 2018 football season. Even if some of the top talent isn’t in the highlight positions.

If the league was dominated by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, this year it’s along the offensive and defensive lines where the Big Ten has many of its top players. And pay attention: The linemen who made our 30-player Big Ten watch list tended to play for the best teams. Ohio State. Wisconsin. Michigan.

Don’t worry. There are plenty of skill players on the list. Just one cornerback, though. Only a handful of receivers. More quarterbacks.

The rules of the 30-player list were simple: Every team is represented, which means Illinois, Indiana and Maryland get a player on the board. Further, in the ranking of players, the value of the position was taken into account.

Rashan Gary, defensive end, Michigan: Captain of the “off the bus” team, the 6-foot-5, 281-pound end had 66 tackles and six sacks last season in the Wolverines’ excellent defense. Gary should be just as good this year, tying up multiple blockers. A snug fit for 3-4 defensive end, Gary will prompt a lot of opponents to run away from him.

Nick Bosa, defensive end, Ohio State: Always bet on a Bosa making waves. If Nick isn’t quite as good as Joey, he still had 16 tackles for loss last season, possesses a great first step and looks to go in the first 10 picks of the 2019 NFL draft.

Trace McSorley, quarterback, Penn State: One of the Big Ten’s top Heisman Trophy contenders, McSorley could top 4,000 yards this season now that PSU running back Saquon Barkley is in the NFL. McSorley, just 6-foot, 203 pounds, is a slippery runner and consummate gamer who delivered a masterful comeback at Iowa. He’s the Big Ten’s best quarterback.

T.J. Edwards, linebacker, Wisconsin: Just your garden variety four-year starter, first-team All-America inside linebacker. Edwards is shortish, but he carries around 248 pounds, too. The Badgers’ best interior man since Chris Borland.

Devin Bush, linebacker, Michigan: College football is made for guys like Bush, 5-foot-11, 222 pounds, 102 tackles, five sacks, eight pass breakups. He’s arguably been a better defender than Jabrill Peppers was, but he’s not the same caliber of NFL prospect because of his height. Ignore it. Bush is special. He plays harder than anyone else on the field.

David Edwards, offensive tackle, Wisconsin: A converted tight end who has become one of the nation’s best offensive tackles, Edwards may not quite be Joe Thomas — who is? — but he helps anchor college football’s best offensive line.

Jonathan Taylor, running back, Wisconsin: He ran for 1,977 yards as a true freshman on 299 carries. Both are notable. Taylor is durable and productive. He also runs behind a great line.

Beau Benzschawel, offensive guard, Wisconsin: He’s a 6-6, 322-pound guard. Lord have mercy when he pulls around the corner.

Tyler Biadasz, center, Wisconsin: Hey, look, it’s a Badger offensive lineman. He’s 322 pounds. At center!

Dre’Mont Jones, defensive tackle, Ohio State: Two-year starter whose time to shine has arrived. Jones has always been dependable and tough to move. You’ll hear more about him this year. Quick guy at 6-3, 286 pounds.

Best of the rest

Noah Fant, tight end, Iowa: When one of every three catches is a touchdown, NFL teams notice. Fant is not only a big-play threat because of his speed; his 6-foot-5, 241-pound frame and basketball background make him valuable in the red zone.

Stanley Morgan, receiver, Nebraska: Set NU’s single-season record for receiving yards, learned to win the 50/50 jump ball situations and has long been a guy who breaks the first tackle.

Juwan Johnson, receiver, Penn State: He becomes the Nittany Lions’ top target after the graduation of DaeSean Hamilton and departure of tight end Mike Gesicki. Johnson could catch 80 passes for north of 1,000 yards.

Lavert Hill, cornerback, Michigan: The Wolverines will have a pass defense that turns quarterbacks sad, and Hill, an aggressive corner for his size (5-11, 177 pounds), sets a good tone.

Paddy Fisher, linebacker, Northwestern: Too early to anoint a true sophomore? Not when he logs 113 tackles and nine tackles for loss as a freshman in a defense that gave up just 108 rushing yards per game.

J.K. Dobbins, running back, Ohio State: Zippy. He supplanted starter Mike Weber (who could easily make this list) to rattle off 1,403 yards and a 7.2-yards-per-carry average and did a very good Ezekiel Elliott impression.

Michael Jordan, offensive guard, Ohio State: This 6-7, 312-pound stud has started every game since he’s been on campus. For the Buckeyes. Special stuff.

Damian Prince, offensive tackle, Maryland: A long-term starter for the Terrapins at tackle, Prince is likely to move to guard in the NFL and start for a good 10 years once he does. A former five-star recruit who lived up to the billing.

Clayton Thorson, quarterback, Northwestern: Thorson tore up his knee in a bowl win over Kentucky, leaving little choice but to return for his senior year. A four-year starter, he’ll leave as one of Northwestern’s best quarterbacks.

Brian Lewerke, quarterback, Michigan State: The Spartans’ cool customer of a quarterback had a big first year as a starter with 25 total touchdowns and 3,352 total yards. He won’t sneak up on opponents this year.

Nick Westbrook, receiver, Indiana: It’s a risk picking a guy who missed last season because of a knee injury. The 2016 numbers — 995 yards, 18.4 per catch — and 6-3, 209-pound frame make a compelling case.

LJ Scott, running back, Michigan State: Another Spartan bowling ball. Scott has more than 2,500 career yards rushing and will get the lion’s share of the carries in 2018. Look for 1,200 yards at least.

Raequan Williams, defensive tackle, Michigan State: Look for him to move up the NFL draft charts fast in the middle of what will be a fierce MSU defense. The Spartans have other excellent defenders — linebacker Joe Bachie, hybrid defender Andrew Dowell, defensive end Kenny Willekes — but Williams has the biggest upside.

Carter Coughlin, defensive end, Minnesota: Former top recruit had 6½ sacks as a sophomore and should have double digits in 2018. At 6-4, 245 pounds, he’s found his role as a pass rusher.

Elijah Sindelar, quarterback, Purdue: He’ll have to beat out senior David Blough — with whom he shared time last year — but, once he does, he has a shot to be the best Boilermaker quarterback since Kyle Orton. Big and strong-armed, Sindelar has some Josh Allen qualities to his game. He’s not a scrambler like Blough.

Olive Sagapolu, nose tackle, Wisconsin: He needs to put up more big stats, but he’s a 338-pound nose who can do a backflip. And he faces Wisconsin’s offensive line a couple of times per week.

Nate Stanley, quarterback, Iowa: Outside of some fumble problems, Stanley checks off a lot of boxes, throwing 26 touchdowns against six interceptions last season.

Shea Patterson, quarterback, Michigan: What do you do with this guy? One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2016 recruiting class, Patterson chose Mississippi out of IMG’s boarding school. In two years there, he was good — not great — and now he’s the odds-on favorite to start for the Wolverines. He’s considered a first-round NFL draft prospect. I’d like to see him produce a big season first.

Trevor Morris, linebacker, Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have a tiny shot at a bowl, and, if they make it, their defense will be the source of success. Morris had 118 tackles last season.

Bennett Williams, safety, Illinois: The Illini’s youth movement didn’t look pretty last year, but it’ll make for a stingier defense in 2018, and Williams — 64 tackles as a true freshman — had a certain pop to his game.

