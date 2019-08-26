The playing status for Nebraska running back Maurice Washington remains unclear five days before the Huskers' season opener against South Alabama.
"We're taking his issues seriously," Frost said.
He declined to give an update on how long it would take to decide whether Washington could play. There are circumstances in which Washington could play, Frost said, and circumstances in which he wouldn't.
Washington, 19, is accused of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting the girl, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington was not involved in the recording of the video or the sex act.
One of the two charges he faces is a felony in California.
Washington is co-No. 1 as a running back and a No. 1 returner on NU's depth chart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.