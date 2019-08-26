Maurice Washington

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington may or may not play in the season opener against South Alabama, coach Scott Frost said, depending on discussions with others in the university. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The playing status for Nebraska running back Maurice Washington remains unclear five days before the Huskers' season opener against South Alabama. 

"We're taking his issues seriously," Frost said.

He declined to give an update on how long it would take to decide whether Washington could play. There are circumstances in which Washington could play, Frost said, and circumstances in which he wouldn't. 

Washington, 19, is accused of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting the girl, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington was not involved in the recording of the video or the sex act.

One of the two charges he faces is a felony in California. 

Washington is co-No. 1 as a running back and a No. 1 returner on NU's depth chart. 

The 2019 Nebraska football schedule

1 of 12

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription