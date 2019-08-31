Martinez tracker: Pair of wow plays, but Husker QB has average day against Jaguars

Each week, The World-Herald will track Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez's play game-to-game, including wow plays, turnovers, market indicator and more.
* * *
Two wow plays
Martinez’s two best plays came in the opening drive. The first was his second completion of the season, which went for 17 yards to JD Spielman. Martinez stayed calm in the pocket and eased a throw over a defender to Spielman. On the next play, Martinez found tight end Jack Stoll wide open on the seam. Stoll rumbled for 42 yards and into the red zone.
He finished 13 for 22 for 178 yards passing and rushed for 6 yards on 13 carries. His longest pass play was a 42-yard connection with Stoll. His longest run was 10 yards.
Turnovers
He had one, but could’ve (should’ve) had three. On the first drive of the second half, Martinez forced a pass between three defenders, trying to find Maurice Washington.
Martinez Market indicator
Down. Something just seemed off about the sophomore Saturday, and Frost said as much. And Martinez admitted it. “There were probably around four or five throws that I could’ve made that I think would have made a big difference offensively for us,” Martinez said. “I obviously threw an interception, kind of shorted the ball there. I just need to step up as a leader and a football player out there on the field and do a better job.” Martinez wasn’t able to scramble out of the pocket like he did last year. He didn’t have a drive he completely dominated. He looked, well, average. Which isn’t what was expected heading into this season.
1 of 33
Scott Frost talking with 2021 Fort Collins (Colo.) offensive lineman Trey Zuhn and other recruits prior to the game.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.