What was the best block on JD Spielman's punt return TD? Marquel Dismuke's non-block

Nebraska's JD Spielman celebrates a punt return touchdown against South Alabama. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Cupcakes. With pink frosting.

That was the reward for Nebraska’s punt return team — courtesy of special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt’s 4-year-old daughter, Kira.

Kira wanted to make sure safety Marquel Dismuke got two cupcakes for his block that helped spring JD Spielman’s 76-yard score. Dismuke’s block was legal, too, and not of the blow-up variety that might have drawn a penalty.

“It was really, really good to see, when you watch it on film, everybody working their technique, everybody with appropriate leverage, and then Marquel, having the opportunity to really go make a blindside hit — and understand the coaching that’s going on, and not make that hit and just do the high screen,” Dewitt said.

Said Dismuke: “When I was running down the field and I see him turn around, what went through my head was blowing him up,” Dismuke said. “But we work on this so much that it just became second nature for me to turn my back.”

Dewitt praised NU’s punt unit, as well, particularly the placement of Isaac Armstrong’s punts, which helped create a net punting average of 42.2. Dewitt said he’d rather have good placement of punts over major hang time that outkicks the coverage.

“Our punt team’s execution was as high as it’s been,” Dewitt said. True freshman kicker Dylan Jorgensen did an “average” job, Dewitt said, in relief of starter Barret Pickering. Jorgensen’s partially-blocked field goal miss was merely a shank, Dewitt said, and not a slow approach to the ball.

The first game was “emotional” for Dewitt — who beat a form of throat cancer in the offseason — and took the Unity Walk with his oldest daughter, Maya.

“My oldest daughter doesn’t really care for football all that much — she doesn’t really know if we win or lose, half the time — but she wanted to make sure she does the walk with me, and that was fun,” Dewitt said.

