That was the reward for Nebraska’s punt return team — courtesy of special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt’s 4-year-old daughter, Kira.
Kira wanted to make sure safety Marquel Dismuke got two cupcakes for his block that helped spring JD Spielman’s 76-yard score. Dismuke’s block was legal, too, and not of the blow-up variety that might have drawn a penalty.
“It was really, really good to see, when you watch it on film, everybody working their technique, everybody with appropriate leverage, and then Marquel, having the opportunity to really go make a blindside hit — and understand the coaching that’s going on, and not make that hit and just do the high screen,” Dewitt said.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Said Dismuke: “When I was running down the field and I see him turn around, what went through my head was blowing him up,” Dismuke said. “But we work on this so much that it just became second nature for me to turn my back.”
Dewitt praised NU’s punt unit, as well, particularly the placement of Isaac Armstrong’s punts, which helped create a net punting average of 42.2. Dewitt said he’d rather have good placement of punts over major hang time that outkicks the coverage.
“Our punt team’s execution was as high as it’s been,” Dewitt said. True freshman kicker Dylan Jorgensen did an “average” job, Dewitt said, in relief of starter Barret Pickering. Jorgensen’s partially-blocked field goal miss was merely a shank, Dewitt said, and not a slow approach to the ball.
The first game was “emotional” for Dewitt — who beat a form of throat cancer in the offseason — and took the Unity Walk with his oldest daughter, Maya.
“My oldest daughter doesn’t really care for football all that much — she doesn’t really know if we win or lose, half the time — but she wanted to make sure she does the walk with me, and that was fun,” Dewitt said.
1 of 33
Scott Frost talking with 2021 Fort Collins (Colo.) offensive lineman Trey Zuhn and other recruits prior to the game.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.