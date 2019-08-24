Livingston: Jump back in time, when Husker fans had fun, you can see some similaries now

Are you ready to have fun again?
For years, my generation had lots of fun during college football season.
It was fun to watch Nebraska’s bigger and more athletic teams win 90% of their games. And many games seemed over before they even started.
When I was growing up, all a fan had to do was go down to the sideline an hour before kickoff and eyeball the teams warming up. Usually — not always, but usually — it was obvious that Nebraska players were bigger and more confident. If a fan didn’t already know what was going to happen from reading the wall-to-wall newspapers coverage during the week, strolling the sideline before games told the story: Nebraska is gonna smash this team.
It was fun for fans, who didn’t really have any skin in the game. They simply showed up and expected excellence from a group of kids, many of whom moved across the country to change their diets, lift untold tonnages of weight, study playbooks and film and live under the pressure of expectations.
The players’ reward? Personal glory.
Hey, talented young athletes with warrior mentalities are gonna ply their craft somewhere, whether they have a red N on their helmets or white OU. It seemed a fair trade. A partnership.
Athletes from all over were breaking down the door to play for the Huskers. And the fans were one reason why.
Everyone was having fun — for a long, long time.
And then, they weren’t.
As a journalist, I haven’t had the luxury of being a fan in years, but I’m a native Nebraskan who grew up in the culture. I remember when I knew things had changed.
I moved from the state as an adult and watched from afar in 2001 as Colorado pierced Nebraska’s air of superiority and Miami vented the remaining vapors. I moved back to Nebraska in 2005 and the sports editor, my boss then, recommended that I go to Lincoln on Oct. 29, 2005. Oklahoma was in town. He didn’t have to ask twice.
Before the game, I went down on the field, just as I had as a youth. I did the same eyeball test.
Nebraska, while not exactly ragtag, was not precise in warmups. Footballs were hitting the turf often. While there were some good players, it seemed there was a high percentage of guys who looked as though they missed the exit on I-80 at Kearney (UNK) or Hastings (Hastings College) and somehow showed up in uniform in Lincoln.
On the Sooners’ side, balls weren’t hitting the turf. Precision was evident. Quite a few players looked NFL-ready in size, length and musculature.
My thought: Oklahoma is gonna smash this team.
Well, they didn’t. Nebraska made a game out of it, only losing 31-24. Nebraska wasn’t terrible, finishing 8-4 and beating Michigan in the Alamo Bowl.
The next year, Nebraska went 9-5 and lost a close game to Auburn in the Cotton Bowl. Those were decent Husker teams, to be fair, and at times then and since, hopes have risen. Nebraska was finding its way back.
But Husker fans have had to learn the hard way that there are no quick fixes and that recruiting hype is often hollow.
It was almost cathartic when Mike Riley finally burned the program to the ground, eliminating all hope and leaving the next coach no other choice than to start from scratch.
Which brings us to the leap year — or the big jump — as the cover proclaims. It’s Year 2 under Scott Frost and company.
Yes, there will be a jump. Why so confident? Read the stories in this College Football Preview section. There is past proof and current evidence of this phenomena.
But if you want my answer, it’s because Nebraska hired a coach who was embarrassed by what had become of Husker football and, once hired, set out to do something about it.
This quote from last season sticks with me:
“We got guys on our side fighting their butts off. We just don’t look like them right now.”
That was Frost after Nebraska’s defensive line had a hard time with Wisconsin’s offensive line in a 41-24 loss. The Badgers rolled up 533 total yards, including 370 on the ground.
Then there was this, from one of our writer’s accounts after the 31-28 loss at Iowa:
IOWA CITY — He can stand at a chalkboard and draw up cutting-edge plays. He can stand on a practice field and spot the slightest technical flaws. Yes, Scott Frost can see football through a microscope.
But he always has the other eye on the big picture. He can stand on a sideline before a big game, look across the field at the opponents’ defensive linemen and notice the same thing a 10-year-old might see:
“They’re bigger than us.”
And there it is. When I was 10, I could see it. Nebraska is gonna smash this team, remember?
Here’s what I see today: Yes, Nebraska has a high-end QB and offensive firepower that will give opponents migraines. But more important — for the first time since 2013 — Nebraska has guys up front on defense who appear not to take kindly to being pushed around. In fact, these guys appear to be the types who push back. And there are a lot of them (see page 20K). That means depth. And that is huge for Nebraska.
One thing I knew when I was 10, and later gleaned from listening to coaches and reading the newspaper: A good defensive front cures a lot of ills.
You get the feeling that if NU’s D-line can just put up a decent fight, most Big Ten teams will have their hands full. And, dare I say, Nebraska’s front appears to be in position to do more than just put up a fight.
So in a nutshell, one year of watching Nebraska get pushed around was enough for Frost. He and his assistants did all they could to address it, for if the other team can simply run the ball straight ahead whenever, it’s GAME OVER.
Instead, with a functional defensive front, it should be GAME ON for Nebraska.
And somewhere, a young fan who gets to a game early this season might just size up the two sides and think: Nebraska is gonna smash this team.
That will be fun.
