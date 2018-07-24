Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said quarterback Nate Stanley has gained the respect of his teammates, who voted Stanley captain. Mick Stoltenberg, at top, and the Huskers are working to make sure this season isn’t just a transition year.
CHICAGO — Iowa brings seniors to Big Ten media days. Case closed.
Or so we thought until last year. That’s when coach Kirk Ferentz used one of his three player slots on fourth-year junior linebacker Josey Jewell.
On Tuesday in Chicago, more Hawkeye history happened. A unicorn appeared.
Quarterback Nate Stanley, a true junior, represented U of I at the preseason gabfest — a first in Ferentz’s 20 years on the job. And as far as Iowa football historians can tell, Stanley joins Jewell as the only Hawkeyes ever named captain after their sophomore seasons.
“It’s a total team vote,” Ferentz said. “I think that tells you just how far Nate came last year, from being a guy we weren’t sure was going to start in August.
“He had a really good season, but most important he’s gained the respect and confidence of his teammates.”
Stanley, who threw 26 touchdown passes with just six interceptions as Iowa went 8-5, admitted being a bit wide-eyed at partaking in the Big Ten’s preseason football festival.
“Initially, I was a little nervous,” he said. “As some of these guys know, media stuff is not my favorite thing to do. But I’m really honored to be chosen to come. I’m honored Coach sees me as a face of the program and a leader.”
Outside the Iowa program, there’s still a show-me attitude among those picking players for preseason honors.
ESPN analyst Phil Steele didn’t have Stanley among his top four Big Ten quarterbacks. Athlon selected first, second and third teams, omitting the 6-foot-4, 242-pound QB from Menomonie, Wisconsin.
BTN analyst Chuck Long, who knows a bit about playing quarterback at Iowa, said the lack of hype is no big deal.
“You like to lay low and earn your way to it,” said Long, a three-time All-Big Ten pick, a consensus first-team All-American as a senior and the runner-up in the 1985 Heisman Trophy voting to Bo Jackson.
“I don’t think he’s concerned about that, or Iowa is. He had a terrific year for a first-time starter. If he repeats that year, he’ll garner some of those Big Ten accolades. He’s got a chance to do some special things at Iowa from here on out.”
Long, who threw for 10,461 yards and 74 touchdowns in his time at Iowa, recalled the first time he saw Stanley in fall camp as a freshman.
“It was like, ‘Wow!’ He stuck out to me,” Long said. “He’s tall, he’s big and he’s strong. He has great vision and a cannon for an arm.”
But when Long saw Stanley in camp last August, the former NFL quarterback and college coach had questions.
“I wondered, ‘Will this kid ever come around this year?’ ” Long said. “And he did, in a great way. Ken O’Keefe, the quarterbacks coach, did a wonderful job.”
As always, there are things to improve in the offseason. Stanley, who followed a five-touchdown performance in an upset of No. 3 Ohio State with an 8-for-24 passing day in a loss to Wisconsin, is no exception.
“Where he needs improvement — and it will come with repetition — is better reading of coverages and better decision-making going down to the second and third receivers,” Long said.
“But the most important thing is touch on the football. He throws the 5-yard over-the-middle pass as hard as he throws a comeback route. He’s got to take a little off.”
Stanley talked openly of what he needs to do better: Improve his 55.8 percent completion rate; get rid of the ball quicker; look to scramble for a few yards more often instead of throwing the ball away so much; and general consistency.
As for the lack of preseason attention, Stanley shrugged his shoulders. That’s not his style, noting that he would rather fish and shoot trap with friends than hit the bars and show off.
That style also suits old-school Ferentz.
“If you’re good at it,” the coach said, “you don’t have to broadcast it.”
