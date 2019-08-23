Trent Hixson

Omaha Skutt graduate Trent Hixson is now on scholarship after joining the Husker program as a walk-on.

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Trent Hixson was already trending toward starting at left guard this season. Now he'll do so as a scholarship player.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost announced Friday the former walk-on from Omaha Skutt was put on scholarship during practice. Hixson, measuring 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, appeared in four games as a redshirt freshman last season.

"The team was fired up for him," Frost said. "So he'll be on scholarship the remainder of his time at Nebraska."

The Huskers still have two other scholarships to give, Frost said, and coaches are still deciding between a few candidates. Possibilities likely include potential starting punter and senior Isaac Armstrong along with senior running back Wyatt Mazour.

Frost said this day marks progress for a walk-on program he believes will continue to help the team.

"I kind of thought Trent might be the first guy, but he's really the first one I hope in a long line of walk-ons while I'm here that comes in, goes to work and becomes a guy that's going to play or start for us," Frost said. "So he deserves it, and I hope this isn't the last one."​

Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH.

