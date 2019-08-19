Nebraska is officially a top-25 team again.
The Huskers check in at No. 24 in the season's first Associated Press poll that was released Monday morning. A total of seven Big Ten schools are in the rankings, which are compiled by media members from around the country. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon is a voter and had NU 19th on his preseason ballot.
The ranking ends Nebraska's longest drought in the AP preseason poll since it appeared 44 times in a 50-year span from 1965-2014. The team received votes outside the Top 25 in 2015, 2016 and 2017. It did not receive any preseason votes last year.
Nebraska had been absent in 33 straight AP poll releases overall and was last included Dec. 4, 2016. It hasn't finished a season in the AP Top 25 since 2012 (25th).
The Huskers were the top team receiving votes in the preseason coaches poll — essentially 26th — that came out Aug. 1. Seven Big Ten schools are in that poll's top 25.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
When was Nebraska last ranked No. 1? Husker football's entire history in the AP Top 25
How often has Nebraska football been ranked at each position? When did the Huskers first appear at No. 1? When was the last time NU was in the top 10? Check out this photo collection featuring how Nebraska has fared at each spot in the AP Top 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
As it should be!!!! I am a die-hard Husker Fan, but have been more excited these last couple years than in quite a while!!! These guys have the drive, the guts, the mental conditioning, the talent, and the right coaches!!! GO BIG RED!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.