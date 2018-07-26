Nebraska has its first commitment for the 2020 class.
Quarterback Logan Smothers of Athens, Alabama, announced his verbal pledge to the Huskers on Thursday night, continuing a relationship that began when NU offered him a scholarship in mid-May. Smothers and his family traveled to Lincoln for a campus visit Thursday, and the speedy QB posted pictures on social media of himself and family celebrating with the coaching staff.
"After a 13-hour road trip with the family and a whole day on campus with the coaching staff, I am extremely blessed to announce I am committed to the University of Nebraska!" Smothers tweeted.
After a 13 hour road trip with the family and a whole day on campus with the coaching staff, I am extremely blessed to announce I am COMMITTED to the University of Nebraska!🌽🏈@coach_frost @Coach_Verdu @CoachChinander @HuskerFBNation #GBR #2020visioN pic.twitter.com/BPqf5MtWFL— Logan Smothers (@logan_smothers) July 27, 2018
Despite a relatively modest number of offers, Smothers had drawn interest from Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State, among other schools. But Nebraska has been the only Power Five program to make an official overture, which the consensus three-star prospect told The World-Herald earlier this month was a key factor for him.
Rivals ranks Smothers as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in his class nationally. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder clocked a 4.48-second time in the 40-yard dash during an Ohio State camp last month and ran for 719 yards and eight touchdowns on 110 carries (6.5 yards per carry) last fall. While leading an RPO-heavy spread attack similar to Scott Frost's, he also completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,041 yards along with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
"He's extremely explosive," Athens coach Cody Gross said earlier this month. "He has the ability to go the distance every time he touches the ball, which is every play."
Smothers grew up around football. His father, Shane, is Athens' offensive coordinator and his two older brothers both went through the recruiting process before signing with North Alabama. He is also a 4.0 student planning to enter the medical field when his football career ends.
Smothers took an unofficial visit to Nebraska on June 13 and said he thought about committing then. Ohio State reached out a couple days later and gave him reason to pause, but the Buckeyes since accepted the verbal pledge of another quarterback.
"But before that, Nebraska was at the top of my board," Smothers said at the time. "Right now, it's going to take a lot for me not to go there."
Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco has said the Huskers will accept one scholarship QB per class. At a time when heralded true freshman Adrian Martinez has yet to see game action, Nebraska now has its QBs locked down for 2019 and 2020 in Luke McCaffrey and Smothers, respectively.
