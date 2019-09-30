Fans can hear the Huskers take on Northwestern on Saturday in English or Spanish.
Nebraska and the Husker Sports Network announced that the game will feature a Spanish-language radio broadcast. It will be the first non-English broadcast of a Nebraska game by the Husker Sports Network, according to a release from the athletic department.
"This broadcast is an important step in making sure we engage a growing demographic of Nebraska's population and welcome all fans to Husker Nation," Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in the release.
The Spanish broadcast will be available for free on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. It will play on Lobo 97.7 FM in Omaha, Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, and on Le Grand 93.3 FM in Grand Island and central Nebraska.
Enrique "Kike" Morales and Oscar "El Tico" Monterroso will call the game. Morales and Monterroso also serve as the Spanish-language announcing crew for the Kansas City Chiefs, in partnership with Tico Sports.
During a press conference Monday, coach Scott Frost said he thinks the offering is "awesome." Frost took three years of high school Spanish in Wood River, Nebraska. While he doesn't remember as much as he should, Frost said he knows many Nebraskans speak Spanish as a first language.
"Nebraska's one team, one heartbeat. One state, one heartbeat," Frost said. "I think it's great that we're going to broadcast the game so that every Nebraska fan can enjoy."
Annette Wetzel, the executive director of special events & protocol at UNL, photographs Nebraska alumnus Gerry Rehm in front of a College GameDay themed Coca-Cola truck Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, east of Memorial Stadium.
The College Gameday crew talks to one another at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Fallica, better known as "The Bear" takes a photo with Tanner Soderberg during ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer during ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Reporter Maria Taylor speaks to head coach Scott Frost during an interview at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost waves as he exits the stage during ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Reporter Maria Taylor speaks to Jack Hoffman, who ran the 2010 touchdown, during ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign created by fans is held during ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
ESPN Gameday Host Reece Davis points at the camera during ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign made by fans during ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A fan stands in the crowd during ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan stands in the crowd during ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union laugh after Lee Corso makes a joke during ESPN "College GameDay" at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Gabrielle Union smirks as Lee Corso dawns a Brutus Buckeye head as his pick of the game during ESPN College Gameday Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Gabrielle Union throws the bones as Lee Corso wears a Brutus Buckeye head representing who they have picked to win during ESPN "College GameDay" Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans wait to get into the pit during ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
ESPN College Gameday Host Rece Davis fist bumps Lee Corso before filming ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign made by a fan is held up to a camera during ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan shows his enthusiasm for Gameday for the camera during ESPN "College GameDay" at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign is held in the crowd during ESPN "College GameDay" at Memorial Stadium depicting an elderly Rose Dawson from "Titanic" with the words, "It's been 12 years."
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
ESPN College Gameday Host Rece Davis puts on his coat before filming ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Chuck and Julie Lambert hold a sign for their nephew in Arizona asking his girlfriend to marry him during ESPN "College GameDay" at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lee Corso speaks to his co-hosts during ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Danny Ahn stands atop the ESPN College Gameday Tailgate sign to get a better view during ESPN College Gameday at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A large crowd gathers during ESPN College GameDay at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers set up for ESPN College GameDay on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, east of Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Annette Wetzel, the executive director of special events & protocol at UNL, photographs Nebraska alumnus Gerry Rehm in front of a College GameDay themed Coca-Cola truck Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, east of Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The set for ESPN College GameDay is constructed Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, east of Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A camera operator places a camera on the set of ESPN College GameDay is constructed Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, east of Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Curious passersby wander through the setup for ESPN College GameDay on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, east of Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A student sits on a bench overlooking the setup for ESPN College GameDay on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, east of Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The set for ESPN's "College GameDay" is constructed Thursday east of Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker takes a call during setup for ESPN College GameDay on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, east of Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
ESPN's Lee Corso was on the set of College Game Day outside of Memorial Stadium.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.