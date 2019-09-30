Fans can hear the Huskers take on Northwestern on Saturday in English or Spanish. 

Nebraska and the Husker Sports Network announced that the game will feature a Spanish-language radio broadcast. It will be the first non-English broadcast of a Nebraska game by the Husker Sports Network, according to a release from the athletic department. 

"This broadcast is an important step in making sure we engage a growing demographic of Nebraska's population and welcome all fans to Husker Nation," Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in the release. 

The Spanish broadcast will be available for free on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. It will play on Lobo 97.7 FM in Omaha, Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, and on Le Grand 93.3 FM in Grand Island and central Nebraska.

Enrique "Kike" Morales and Oscar "El Tico" Monterroso will call the game. Morales and Monterroso also serve as the Spanish-language announcing crew for the Kansas City Chiefs, in partnership with Tico Sports.

During a press conference Monday, coach Scott Frost said he thinks the offering is "awesome." Frost took three years of high school Spanish in Wood River, Nebraska. While he doesn't remember as much as he should, Frost said he knows many Nebraskans speak Spanish as a first language. 

"Nebraska's one team, one heartbeat. One state, one heartbeat," Frost said. "I think it's great that we're going to broadcast the game so that every Nebraska fan can enjoy."

Photos: ESPN College GameDay visits Nebraska

1 of 33

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription