MINNEAPOLIS — Nebraska was embarrassed 34-7 on the road Saturday night in a game Minnesota dominated from start to finish.
P.J. Fleck’s offense out-gained Scott Frost’s 455-299, averaged 6.6 yards per carry and nearly had two 100-yard rushers. Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan only needed to complete eight passes, five of which went to Tyler Johnson, who finished with 109 receiving yards.
Nebraska backup quarterback Noah Vedral completed 14 of 23 passes in his first start for 135 yards. He led the team with 49 yards rushing. Wan’Dale Robinson was carted to the locker room in the first half with a foot or ankle injury. He had six carries for 24 yards and two catches for 10 yards. Maurice Washington got the start at running back, but had just six carries for 20 yards.
Minnesota running back Rodney Smith ran for 139 yards, Shannon Brooks added 99, and Mo Ibrahim averaged 5.6 yards per rush on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns.
The first half was 14-0, but it really wasn’t that close.
The Gophers had no issues on the ground, running for 220 yards on 23 carries in the first 30 minutes. Nebraska, meanwhile, couldn’t find the end zone, couldn’t establish a run game and didn’t really have a chance.
Vedral took Nebraska down into the red zone on his first drive during his first college start — completing 4 of 7 passes, including an 11-yarder to Robinson on second down. But a 4-yard run on third down from Washington wasn’t enough to move the sticks, and Vedral’s fourth-down pass for Washington bounced off the wet turf for a turnover on downs.
Smith changed course at the line of scrimmage and ran for 35 yards to get the Gophers started, which set the tone for the entire first half. Minnesota averaged 14.2 yards per play en route to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Morgan to Chris Autman-Bell for 7-0 with 7:31 left.
NU’s second drive started with a flag — 12 men on the field — but JD Spielman made up for that with a 51-yard catch and run down the sideline. Minnesota then sacked Vedral on two straight plays, and first-and-10 turned into fourth-and-22 quickly, forcing an NU punt.
Nebraska stopped Minnesota on a third-and-9, and escaped disaster after Caleb Tannor jumped on a fumble by Spielman on the punt return. Yet again, Vedral got NU across the 50 but couldn't move much further.
Fifteen of Nebraska’s first 25 plays were run on Minnesota’s side of the field. They produced zero points.
Brooks took off for 25 yards on first down for the Gophers. Minnesota bullied Nebraska on the drive, with runs of 7, 15, 10 and then another 15 from Ibrahim to the end zone for 14-0. Fleck’s squad averaged 12.1 yards per carry on its first 11 touches.
Vedral hit Jack Stoll on third-and-8 to keep the next drive going. Robinson was hit low on an end-around and was helped off with an injury. He was later carted off the field to the locker room.
The Blackshirts finally forced a punt, and Vedral got the ball with a chance for a two-minute drill.
The Huskers went three-and-out.
Minnesota ran the clock out up two scores.
Frost told the Husker Sports Network the first half was “just dumb” and he let his team have it in the locker room. He then had his team run plays at halftime, rather than just warm up lightly.
That didn’t spark much change.
On play one of the half, Morgan hit Johnson in the middle of the field for a 45-yard catch and run. On that play, Cam Taylor-Britt walked off with an apparent shoulder injury.
Minnesota pushed Ibrahim into the end zone for 21-0 a few plays later.
Dedrick Mills was stuffed on third down, then Frost called a fake punt on fourth down, but Austin Allen was stuffed just before the line of scrimmage.
A 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Khalil Davis put the ball at the 8-yard line. Three Brooks carries later, and Minnesota made it 28-0 with 3:16 left.
Six more points were tacked on after a 45-yard pass from Morgan to Johnson to put the ball at the 1-yard line. Ibrahim punched that one in for the five-score lead.
Vedral led Nebraska on a 15-play drive that ended with a 2-yard Mills touchdown to make sure the Huskers weren’t shut out. Lane McCallum made the extra point for 34-7.
Andrew Bunch came on for the final few drives, but it didn't produce much.
Nebraska is now 4-3.
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, gets hit by Nebraska's Darrion Daniels in the third quarter.
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt on the 1-yard-line during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota's defenders Phillip Howard, Seth Green and Thomas Barber at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's special teams player Jeramiah Stovall reacts after not recovering a punt inside the 5-yard-line for Minnesota's offense during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, gets hit by Nebraska's Darrion Daniels in the third quarter.
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks, right, carries the football in the third quarter as Nebraska's Alex Davis tackles him.
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt return in the third quarter.
Nebraska's Damion Daniels, left, and Will Honas, right, stop Minnesota's Shannon Brooks at the goal line in the third quarter. Minnesota scored on the next play.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck congratulates his team after they scored a third quarter touchdown.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck hugs offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr. after the Gophers scored a third quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral looks for a receiver from the end zone during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Austin Allen carries the ball on fourth down against Minnesota's Thomas Barber during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral follows through with a pass during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks back to the field after receiving a boot on his left leg after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington muffs a kick return in the third quarter.
A Nebraska fan looks on during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks the sideline after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Kade Warner catches a third quarter pass as Minnesota's Chris Williamson defends.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is stopped at the 2-yard-line by Coney Durr and Jordan Howden during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Scott Frost listens to a referee during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Minnesota's Rodney Smith runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against Nebraska of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Sam Renner during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Minnesota's Tyler Johnson makes a reception during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt on the 1-yard-line during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota's defenders Phillip Howard, Seth Green and Thomas Barber at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Minnesota's Tanner Morgan runs through the Nebraska defense in the first quarter.
Nebraska's JD Spielman, right, gets pushed out of bounds by Minnesota's Thomas Barber in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Scott Frost walks back to the sidelines in the second quarter.
Nebraska's special teams player Jeramiah Stovall reacts after not recovering a punt inside the 5-yard-line for Minnesota's offense during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez touches the shoulder of Nebraska's Noah Vedral during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral delivers a pass during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is knocked down during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks runs away from Nebraska's Collin Miller in the second quarter.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, tackles Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, tackles Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim in the second quarter.
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, runs past Nebraska's Will Honas in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry throws the bones after making a second quarter tackle on Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral throws under pressure from Minnesota's Micah Dew-Treadway and Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Nebraska's JD Spielman tries to get past Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the game.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, left, talks with coach Scott Frost before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, left, talks with coach Scott Frost before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
Danny Lugo, left, of Minnesota, coaches his son Marley, 10, on how to use hand warmers before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
Eric Lewis, left, of Minnesota, and his son, Joe, 11, prepare for the cold weather before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
Nebraska and Minnesota football fans walk around TCF Bank Stadium before the start of the football game.
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost arrives with the Huskers prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Carmen Vorderstrasse, of Lincoln, Nebraska, shouts "Go Big Red" with a sign in hand as the Huskers arrive prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
TCF Bank Stadium is reflected in a puddle prior to the college game between Nebraska and Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Ben Sexton, 10, Des Moines, Iowa, sports a Minnesotans for Nebraska hat prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral a potential starting quarterback arrives with the Huskers prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska and Minnesota fans tailgate together prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
A Minnesota and Nebraska flag is displayed in tailgating areas prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
