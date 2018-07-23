Scott Frost

Scott Frost spent about 15 minutes Monday at the main podium addressing reporters at Big Ten media days.

 ZACH LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Scott Frost was the first coach to speak at Big Ten media days and he quickly made it clear where he expects the Huskers to be.

"Nebraska belongs in the upper echelon of college football," Frost said Monday.

He admitted the program has fallen from that level in recent years, but he's "excited to start the process" of bringing the Huskers back. 

"I'm thrilled to be doing it at home," Frost said. "I can't wait to get the season kicked off."

Frost took questions for about 15 minutes from the conference media. He covered what factors led him back to Nebraska, his history of successfully developing quarterbacks, Tom Osborne, expanding the College Football Playoff and a lot more.

Scott Frost and Husker players take the stage during the first day of Big Ten football media days on Monday in Chicago. 

