Scott Frost was the first coach to speak at Big Ten media days and he quickly made it clear where he expects the Huskers to be.
"Nebraska belongs in the upper echelon of college football," Frost said Monday.
He admitted the program has fallen from that level in recent years, but he's "excited to start the process" of bringing the Huskers back.
"I'm thrilled to be doing it at home," Frost said. "I can't wait to get the season kicked off."
Frost took questions for about 15 minutes from the conference media. He covered what factors led him back to Nebraska, his history of successfully developing quarterbacks, Tom Osborne, expanding the College Football Playoff and a lot more.
The days of Devaney and Dr. Tom (peace be upon his holy name) are gone. They have been gone for over 20 years. They are not coming back. UNL won by having unlimited scholarships, steroids and criminals that no other school would touch. Now these are restricted (except for the sociopaths). Scott Frost will win four games this year. Next year he might win 2. And all the bitter reality will come crashing down on the brainless "fans" (most of whom never attended UNL) will be taking to the streets demanding Frost's head and the con artist AD...both of whom will move on to bigger and better pastures with their pockets lined by the same mullah that was shelled out to Solich, Callaghan, Bo and the last sad sack who will get paid three years for doing nothing. They will be forced to turn from this swill and circus distraction and confront the fact that the state is bankrupt (and will become more so as the farm markets collapse under the expert stewardship of Der Trumph..their other receptacle of misplaced trust and hero worship). Big Red will go away...and the WH will have no reason even to put out a Sunday Paper in the last days before it is turned onto an online yard sale site for Nebraska Medicine and CHI.
