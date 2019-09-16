Jeramiah Stovall

Jeramiah Stovall is a major special teams contributor for the Huskers.

LINCOLN — Special teams has always been enough for Jeramiah Stovall. Just being a Nebraska kid on the Husker football team is a dream realized for the Omaha Creighton Prep grad.

Now he'll finish his senior season on scholarship.

Coach Scott Frost announced Monday the 5-foot-11, 200-pound defensive back will lose his walk-on status thanks to steady, positive production on and off the field. Stovall is on all four kickoff and punt units and has four tackles in three games this year.

"You can really make your name here just on special teams," Stovall said. "You get a punt block, your name's there. ... You can really make a big impact. So it's motivating to see how much of the game can be impacted by special teams."

Stovall enrolled at Nebraska in 2015 as a regular student, quickly becoming a standout in intramurals. He attended an open tryout that fall and made the team, eventually cracking the two-deep in the secondary under former coach Mike Riley. He proved himself again under Frost.

Nebraska still has one open scholarship it is working to fill, Frost said. Offensive lineman Trent Hixson earned a scholarship at the end of fall camp.

"There's several guys that deserve it, but we rewarded (Stovall) with one," Frost said. "Close to making a decision on the other."​

