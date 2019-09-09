Deontai Williams

Deontai Williams suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener against South Alabama.

Nebraska's depth at defensive back has taken a hit. Coach Scott Frost announced Monday that junior Deontai Williams, expected to be one of NU's top defensive playmakers in 2019, had shoulder surgery and is out for the "foreseeable future." 

Frost generally does not talk about injuries unless they are likely to keep players out for an extended period. Williams was removed from the depth chart Monday. 

Cam Taylor-Britt has taken Williams' place as a starting safety. Eric Lee is Taylor-Britt's backup. Taylor-Britt has played two career games at safety. 

"It feels pretty good, honestly," Taylor-Britt said Monday. "I'd been working it in the summer, a little in the spring, but more summer and then fall camp. But it wasn't a big change. Feel pretty good back there." 

In other injury news, Frost isn't sure whether or not starting kicker Barret Pickering will return for Saturday's game. He does expect receiver Kade Warner — who missed the first two games with an undisclosed injury — will be back "pretty quickly" for the Huskers. 

