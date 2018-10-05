Nebraska running back Greg Bell is leaving the Husker football program after asking for and receiving his scholarship release, an NU official confirmed on Friday night.
Bell did not make the trip to Wisconsin. He told ESPN he wasn’t being used to his “fullest potential.” Bell started the first three games for the Huskers but was relegated to the No. 2 role for NU’s 42-28 loss to Purdue.
Bell, a junior college transfer from Arizona Western, has 173 yards rushing through four games with the Huskers, and he was NU’s starter against Colorado, Troy and Michigan. Bell was replaced by Devine Ozigbo as the starter against Purdue.
Ozigbo rushed for 170 yards against the Boilermakers. Bell got two carries — for two yards.
NU running backs coach Ryan Held said Bell didn’t have a great week of practice before the Purdue game and perhaps “got in his feelings a little bit” about Ozigbo starting.
“When you feel sorry for yourself, you go out there and maybe don’t perform,” Held said. “You’re worrying about things you can’t control.”
Bell was still getting reps with the top units this week, but true freshman Maurice Washington — who missed the Purdue game because of an illness — was added back into the fold in NU’s preparation for Wisconsin.
“Maurice Washington brings a big-play element that our offense needs,” Held said. “He’s going to have his chance.”
Other backup running backs include Miles Jones, Mikale Wilbon and Jaylin Bradley.
Bell would be the second 2018 junior college signee to leave the program. The first was NU cornerback Will Jackson.
Another in the latest tidal waves of "bad signs" that Scott Frost's magical Huske Values are not working.
Actually, George, I'm pretty sure it's a sign they are working perfectly. Team first or go play somewhere else. If you can't handle being benched for under-performing, go away. That's how you build culture...the bad apples will sort themselves out through their own actions.
The Germans and Japanese said the same thing about poor troop morale in late 1945. You are deluded.
So you are comparing War and troops that were forced to fight or die? George, I believe that you are the one that is "deluded". More like polluted.
He is a troll. He posts on every story about Nebraska, best to just not engage him.
Why don't yo go put your aluminum ha ttogether for the Trump visit.
Where did we get so many pansies. The Box Tops had a number one hit "Come Back When You Go Up Girl" It goes: " Come back when you grow up girl, your still living in a puppy dog world, livings to easy living to tough so come back baby when you grow up.
I agree Mr. Ragsdale. If you want to run with the big dogs U can’t P like a puppy.
?? I remember the Box Tops 1968 hit "Cry Like A Baby," but when did they do a remake of Bobby Vee's "Come Back When You Grow Up Girl?"
I'm not really sure what's going on, but with the numerous departures, it indicates that morale is very low or there'd be more team spirit in evidence. It started with Gebbia didn't it? With these large cracks in the team, should we be preparing for a winless season? Now, THAT would be remarkable.
Is this the same Mr. Bell that coughed it up inside the 20 against Colorado? Thanks for nothing Gregory.
