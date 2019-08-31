Nebraska running back Maurice Washington was the first Husker to run off the field after NU’s 35-21 win over South Alabama. He held his arms up and pumped them to the postgame band music signaling Nebraska’s victory.
The sophomore played in the second half Saturday. Coach Scott Frost said he and university administrators met Thursday night or Friday morning to determine Washington would sit for the first half as a suspension for two charges that remain pending in California.
Washington is accused of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting the girl, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington was not involved in the sex act and did not record it. His alleged crime happened before he arrived at Nebraska.
One of the two charges he faces is a felony in California, since the girl was a minor in the video. Washington’s next court date is Sept. 3.
Nevertheless, Frost and administrators agreed Washington could play.
“We won’t consider additional discipline for him until the matter’s completely adjudicated,” Frost said after the game. “So the plan was to sit him in the first half and play him in the second. He’ll play going forward. I won’t have any other comment until it’s adjudicated in California."
Prior to the game, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green declined comment and said Frost would address the decision after the game. Frost declined in his postgame press conference to say who, specifically, from university administration was involved in the decision to play Washington.
Washington rushed for 39 yards on six carries and caught one pass for 13 yards. Junior Dedrick Mills was the starter.
Former Olympian Carol Frost, the mother of Scott Frost is recognized for being introducted into the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame during the game alongside Athletic director of the University of NebraskaÐLincoln, Bill Moos, on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, right, holds his nephew Umri Jackson, as he and his brother Damion Daniels walk off the field after defeating South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost shakes hands with Eric Lee Jr. alongside Adrian Martinez after defeating South Alabama in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Damion Daniels battles with South Alabama's Brian Ankerson during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle celebrates breaking up a pass in the first quarter.
South Alabama's Cephus Johnson breaks through the Husker defense to score a first quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez recovers a bad snap in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington, right, watches the Huskers take on South Alabama from the bench in the first half of the game.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington tries to leap over South Alabama's Riley Cole during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Cameron Jurgens, right, blocks South Alabama's Jordon Beaton at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Scott Frost shakes hands with South Alabama's head coach Steve Campbell after the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
South Alabama's Cephus Johnson delivers a pass in the third quarter against Nebraska during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry flexes after tackling South Alabama's Cephus Johnson during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
South Alabama's Riley Cole celebrates after sacking Nebraska's Adrian Martinez during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson carries the ball against South Alabama's Keith Gallmon during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, right, holds his nephew Umri Jackson, as he and his brother Damion Daniels walk off the field after defeating South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Balloons were released prematurely as a Nebraska play was ruled short of the end zone in the first quarter against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour runs the ball during the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fails to make a catch alongside South Alabama's Keith Gallmon and Jalen Thompson during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost participates in an interview with ESPN after the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Carol Frost reacts to the crowd as she is introduced during a break in the Nebraska and South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
South Alabama's Kawaan Baker catches a 15-yard pass in the fourth quarter against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Alex Davis, No.22, celebrates with his team after scoring on a fourth quarter fumble recovery against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Collin Miller gets a hand on South Alabama's Cephus Johnson as he throws a third quarter touchdown pass to make it 28-21 Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
South Alabama's Tra Minter catches a third quarter pass in front of Alex Davis at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington breaks a tackle from South Alabama's Jalen Thompson in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost greets Eric Lee Jr. alongside Adrian Martinez after defeating South Alabama in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Alex Davis scoops up a fumble and scores against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
South Alabama's Cephus Johnson is hit by Nebraska's Cam Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman returns a punt for a touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman celebrates a punt return touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
A punt gets away from Nebraska's JD Spielman against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman breaks free from South Alabama's DJ Daniels on while returning a punt for a touchdown during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman and Caleb Tannor celebrate a punt return touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman celebrates a punt return touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. returns an interception for a touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. returns an interception for a touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost enters the field through a Nebraska gate during tunnel walk prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. and Cam Taylor celebrate after Lee Jr.'s interception touchdown return against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson celebrates forcing a fumble during the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska runs out onto the field before playing South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers players including Cam Taylor during the tunnel walk prior to the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, left, celebrates with teammate JoJo Domann after Domann made a tackle for a loss in the second quarter.
Nebraska's JoJo Domann, left, Deontre Thomas and Dicaprio Bootle tackle South Alabama's Tra Minter in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Dylan Jorgensen misses a field goal in the second quarter during the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez gets sacked in the second quarter by South Alabama's Riley Cole in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Jack Stoll looks up field after a catch against South Alabama's Riley Cole in the first quarter during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills catches a second quarter pass against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Collin Miller, left, and Lamar Jackson celebrate Jackson forcing a fumble form South Alabama's Cephus Johnson in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson, right, picks up extra yards after a second quarter reception while being pursued by South Alabama's Chris Henderson.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson forces a fumble from South Alabama's Cephus Johnson in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez looks for a target against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Jack Stoll breaks into the open field against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman is taken down by South Alabama's Travis Reed after making a catch during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez pitches the ball to WanÕDale Robinson against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a second quarter touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor hits South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor celebrates after a sack against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Scott Frost watches over warmups before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington warms up before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.