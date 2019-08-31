Maurice Washington

Maurice Washington sat out the first half of Nebraska's season opener against South Alabama.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington was the first Husker to run off the field after NU’s 35-21 win over South Alabama. He held his arms up and pumped them to the postgame band music signaling Nebraska’s victory.

The sophomore played in the second half Saturday. Coach Scott Frost said he and university administrators met Thursday night or Friday morning to determine Washington would sit for the first half as a suspension for two charges that remain pending in California.

Washington is accused of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting the girl, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington was not involved in the sex act and did not record it. His alleged crime happened before he arrived at Nebraska.

One of the two charges he faces is a felony in California, since the girl was a minor in the video. Washington’s next court date is Sept. 3.

Nevertheless, Frost and administrators agreed Washington could play.

“We won’t consider additional discipline for him until the matter’s completely adjudicated,” Frost said after the game. “So the plan was to sit him in the first half and play him in the second. He’ll play going forward. I won’t have any other comment until it’s adjudicated in California."

Prior to the game, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green declined comment and said Frost would address the decision after the game. Frost declined in his postgame press conference to say who, specifically, from university administration was involved in the decision to play Washington.

Washington rushed for 39 yards on six carries and caught one pass for 13 yards. Junior Dedrick Mills was the starter.

Photos: Nebraska opens season against South Alabama

1 of 114