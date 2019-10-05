LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost gave some clarity as to why sophomore running back Maurice Washington spent the first half of Nebraska's 13-10 won over Northwestern on the bench.
"I held him out of the first half because of internal things and rules," Frost said. "Mo is such a special player, but we need to be able to rely on him all the time and that was my decision to hold him out the first half."
This is the second time Washington has been suspended for a half. He missed the first 30 minutes of the opener against South Alabama as an on-field consequence related to the two criminal charges he faces in California. One of those charges is a felony for possession of a video of a person under 18 engaging in or simulating sexual conduct.
Washington's next court date in California is Oct. 17.
"We won’t consider any conditional discipline for him until the matter is completely adjudicated," Frost said after the South Alabama game. "The plan was to sit him the first half and play him in the second. He’ll play going forward, and I won’t have any other comment about it until it’s adjudicated in California.”
Washington had five carries for one yard in Saturday's win, and one catch for a two-yard loss.
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks back to his sideline after calling his third and final timeout in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Mike Williams, left, and Cameron Jurgens walk over to Adrian Martinez as he grabs his knee after being tackled by Northwestern in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. Martinez would leave the game after this play.
Nebraska football players pick up kicker Lane McCallum after he kicked the game winning field goal with three seconds left in the game against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez limps out to the field to talk to his teammates during a fourth quarter break in the action against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. Martinez had left the game earlier due to an injury.
Creighton Nienhueser, 6, sits on his father Riley Nienhueser's shoulders waiting for the Nebraska Unity Walk before they take on Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. The Nienhuesers are from Sidney , NE.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lane McCallum celebrates kicking the winning field goal with three seconds left against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks back to his sideline after calling his third and final timeout in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lane McCallum celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
Nebraska's Lane McCallum kicks the winning field goal with three seconds left against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral gets tackled after his helmet came off in the fourth quarter against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez delivers a pass while warming up prior to the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
Nebraska's Lane McCallum kicks the game winning field goal alongside holder Isaac Armstrong against Northwestern and defender Greg Newsome II in the final play of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
The Huskers surround Lane McCallum after he kicked the game winning field goal against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
Nebraska's Scott Frost greets Chase Urbach before the final play of the game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
Nebraska's Scott Frost huskies hands with Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald after the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
Nebraska's Scott Frost slightly raises his arms after the win over Northwestern in Lincoln, Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez apparently gets injured on this play after being tackled by Northwestern in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
Nebraska's Lane McCallum, right, is congratulated by teammate Ben Stille on kicking the game winning field goal against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska football players pick up kicker Lane McCallum after he kicked the game winning field goal with three seconds left in the game against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lane McCallum lines up his kick during the fourth quarter against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Northwestern's Charlie Kuhbander misses a field goal against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral runs the ball against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska fans celebrate a missed field goal by Northwestern's Charlie Kuhbander on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry tackles Northwestern's John Moten IV on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson is chased down by Northwestern's Blake Gallagher on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass in the first quarter against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
Northwestern's Riley Lees jumps out of the grasp of JoJo Domann during a punt return at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is helped off the field after being injured in the fourth quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is brought down by Northwestern's Trevor Kent and Alex Miller during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson is taken down by Northwestern's Joe Gaziano during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith throws during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
The Nebraska student sections cheers the defense on as they make a stop against Northwestern on third down during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Ben Stille sacks Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson receives a punt return during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for a pass during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald yells at a referee during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Jack Stoll is up ended by Northwestern's JR Pace during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
Nebraska's Braxton Clark tackles Northwestern's JJ Jefferson in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson scores a touchdown past Northwestern's Bryce Jackson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson scores a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels drops Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels celebrates after dropping Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Jack Stoll is upended after making a catch against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels celebrates after dropping Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Jack Stoll is upended after making a catch against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Members of the Nebraska marching band relax amongst the columns Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, prior to the Northwestern game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral gets tackled after his helmet came off in the fourth quarter against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
Nebraska's JoJo Domann, No. 13, reacts to not recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez limps out to the field to talk to his teammates during a fourth quarter break in the action against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. Martinez had left the game earlier due to an injury.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, celebrates a fourth-quarter interception by Lamar Jackson, right, against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
Creighton Nienhueser, 6, sits on his father Riley Nienhueser's shoulders waiting for the Nebraska Unity Walk before they take on Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. The Nienhuesers are from Sidney , NE.
Ada Ramaekers, left, and her sister Allie eat hotdogs Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, before going to the Northwestern game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
From left: Nebraska's Barret Pickering, Matt Waldoch, Lane McCallum and Isaac Armstrong hang out before the start of their game against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
Nebraska's Lane McCallum kicks the winning field goal with three seconds left against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
Nebraska Lamar Jackson plays the air guitar prior to taking on Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Nick Henrich warms up prior to the Northwestern game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Members of the 1969 Husker football team are welcomed to the field during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Former Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne waves to the crowd during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle tackles Northwestern's JJ Jefferson during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Fans release balloons after the Huskers score their first touchdown against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills runs the ball as he is chased down by Northwestern's Paddy Fisher and Roderick Campbell, right, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.