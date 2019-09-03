What’s something 10-year-old Mohamed Barry would be surprised to know about him now? “I would be surprised to know how much better of a communicator and leader I’ve been. And not being shy anymore. Just the man I’ve developed into."
Student-athletes field countless questions about their sport of choice for the press. Yet outside their athletic fame, they’re people, too.
We’ve written a list of questions to shake up the students’ interview routines and allow our readers to know each player a little more personally.
After Monday’s press conference, we asked linebacker Mohamed Barry a few questions about his life outside of being a Nebraska Blackshirt and team captain.
Q: What is your go-to procrastination method?
A: “I think I would drink some coffee and just dial in.”
Q: What crazy Nebraska weather have you weathered?
A: “Like two years ago, it snowed in May. ... That was the weirdest thing ever. I was like, ‘What in the heck is going on?’”
Q: What meal can you cook best?
A: “I’m good at cooking like steaks and rice. ... I’m a meat guy.”
Q: What was the last song you listened to?
A: “I just listened to ‘Wu-Tang Forever’ by Drake.”
Q: If you made a podcast about something other than football, what would it be about?
A: “Snap. All I can think about is football. I think it would be music.”
Q: If someone made a meme of you, what would it be?
A: “Probably me going like beast mode because I’m such an emotional player.”
Q: What’s the best prank you’ve ever pulled?
A: “I could tell you the best prank that was pulled on me,” Barry said.
The culprit? His freshman-year roommate.
“So he goes into my room in the apartment before I come in and hides in my closet. I come into my room and I think no one’s here and whatnot. And I’m watching a show in my room. Ten, fifteen minutes go by and I hear a crack at my door. At my closet door, something moves or something. And I’m looking at the door. So I stop my show — I’m watching ‘Game of Thrones’ — and then again it happens. I go there and then he just come out the closet and scared the stuff out of me. So he was real persistent. It probably took 30 minutes to act out that one.”
Q: What habit do you want to break?
A: “I would say um ... saying ‘um.’”
Q: What was the last gift you gave?
A: “I bought my mentee ... a Nebraska No. 7 jersey.” Barry said he has been mentoring a kid through the Life Skills department since his freshman year. Barry spends time taking him to the games and out to eat and “just being a big brother for him.”
Q: What’s the weirdest thing someone has said to you on social media?
A: “Someone said something about like when I play it makes them want to do something weird. A guy said how much he loves me or something like that.”
Q: What’s something your 10-year-old self would be surprised to know about you now?
A: “I would be surprised to know how much better of a communicator and leader I’ve been. And not being shy anymore. Just the man I’ve developed into. ... Everything else my 10-year-old self probably would say, ‘Yeah, he gon’ do that.’”
Q: What’s the last thing that made you laugh?
A: “Your questions. I guess that counts.”
