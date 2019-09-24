Husker Q&A: Darrion Daniels on mac and cheese, his Nebraska snow experience and more

Student-athletes field countless questions about their sports of choice for the press. Yet outside their athletic fame, they’re just people, too.
We’ve written a list of questions to shake up the students’ interview routines and allow our readers to know each player a little more personally.
This week, we interviewed Darrion Daniels, senior defensive lineman for the Huskers.
Q: What is your go-to procrastination method?
A: “I play this weird game with myself where I put myself in real-life situations and I just play it off in my head. Hypothetically speaking, if I was laying in bed and I was like looking at the clock, I’d be like, ‘Hmm ... if I could be doing something right now, what would I be doing? I could be cleaning. I should be doing work, but I clean instead.’ The whole time I’m literally just sitting there, thinking about what I could be doing. It’s a pasttime. ... I really just think a lot. I like thinking about things I could be doing to be productive and never actually do it.”
Q: What crazy Nebraska weather have you weathered?
A: “Oh, man, it was when I first got here. It was no warning for me. They were just like, ‘Yeah, it gets cold.’ I didn’t know about the snow. And I lived in the dorms on campus, so it was nothing for me to walk downtown and make those trips for some food. And I remember one weekend I was walking and the snow was up to my shins. And I was walking on the sidewalk, and I guess the pavement ended and the snow was still flat. And I took a step and just fell and busted my butt. I laid there for a little bit to make sure no one saw me. When I saw the coast was clear, I got up and made the trip home.”
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Q: What’s the last thing that made you laugh?
A: “Well, I was just in the locker room with the team. It’s a lot of random, off-the-wall, wild stuff that happens in there. So I’m gonna say that was the last time I laughed; probably 40-50 minutes ago.”
Q: What meal can you cook best?
A: “Mac and cheese. My mac and cheese my momma taught me, so that’s my go-to. So if anyone was like, ‘Darrion, cook me something,’ I’d cook them some mac and cheese. And then my mother also taught me how to make this breakfast casserole. I perfected that and do my own little twist on that.”
Q: What was the last song you listened to?
A: “Actually, I can tell you right here ... ‘Dreams’ ... It was by Solange. I love Solange. I was just listening to her last album.”
Q: If you made a podcast not about football, what would it be about?
A: “Um ... I’m trying to find the best way to word this. Staying in your lane. I like tips about staying in your lane. That’s the best way I can put it.”
Q: If someone made a meme of you, what would it be?
A: “It’d be like pretending to be serious and then like smirk at the end. I do that all the time where I’m like trying to be serious, but I think of something funny or something funny happens and I’m like (flips between laughing and keeping a stoic face).”
Q: What’s something your 10-year-old self would be surprised to know about you now?
A: “That I actually do my homework.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.