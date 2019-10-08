Husker Q&A: As a ‘realist,’ Wahoo Neumann grad Noah Vedral didn’t think he’d play for Nebraska

“I still enjoy basketball," Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral said. "I play as often as I can. I happen to know a lot about it. I had a lot of trainers and coaches with me who helped me understand the game.”

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Student-athletes field countless questions from the press about their sports of choice. Yet outside their athletic fame, they’re just people, too.

We’ve written a list of questions to shake up the students’ interview routines and allow our readers to know each player a little more personally.

This week, we interviewed Husker quarterback and Wahoo Neumann graduate Noah Vedral.

Q: What is your go-to procrastination method?

A: “Ooh ... cramming. I consider myself a good test-taker, so I’ll procrastinate tests. Writing, you can’t procrastinate. I start my writing early, but I’ll procrastinate tests a little bit. I’ll fill my review guide out the day before, if not the day of.”

Q: What crazy Nebraska weather have you weathered?

A: “It’s the days where it starts out sunny and like it’s going to be a great day. And then 6 o’clock rolls around and it goes from sunny or a perfect sunset to an absolute hailstorm or a tornado warning. ... Those are the ones that always get me. Like, how does it go from one really nice extreme to the worst of the other?”

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Q: What’s the last thing that made you laugh?

A: “One of my buddies in the locker room today was talking about a friend of ours — we play Fortnite with him — who can get super bossy. Super bossy! This one particular teammate of mine would get really quiet as the games go on and get more and more annoyed until the snap. He’ll be like, ‘Shut up, man! I’m trying!’ ... And then he’ll go silent and you’ll hear the friend that’s annoying just start giggling in the back. Ah, that cracked me up.”

Q: What meal can you cook best?

A: “Umm ... scrambled eggs. If I’m being completely honest, I can make decent scrambled eggs. Everything else is 50-50 on if it’s going to be black or good.”

Q: If you made a podcast not about football, what would it be about?

A: “Probably basketball. I still enjoy basketball. I play as often as I can. I happen to know a lot about it. I had a lot of trainers and coaches with me who helped me understand the game.”

Q: If someone made a meme of you, what would it be?

A: “A meme? I don’t know. I’m awful with memes, if I’m being honest. I’ve got some really bad pictures from practice last year. One of those could turn into a meme. You could probably Google my name and find it: I’m wearing my green practice jersey and just took my helmet off and maybe am laughing, but I look like a goon.”

Q: What’s the best prank you’ve ever pulled?

A: “I’m a classics guy. I like the little ones like the pull out the chair from behind your friend. I’ll tap people on the other shoulder. If you ask anyone in the quarterbacks room, they’ll know it’s me. So those are probably my go-tos. They’re not really big ones. I’m too afraid of getting in trouble. My high school was pretty strict about pranks.”

Q: What habit do you want to break?

A: “I’m trying to get in the habit of drinking coffee in the morning now that we’re getting later in the season and it’s actually cold out. But a habit I want to break? A little bit of snacking. Or snacking on the wrong stuff. I’ve got a little bit of a sweet tooth. They tell me to keep my calories up, so I can justify it in my not-good-habit-making ways. But I would like to substitute those. I would like to break that habit, if I’m being honest.”

Q: What’s the weirdest thing someone has said to you on social media?

A: “Oh, my goodness. I try not to look at that stuff. There’s some Twitter ... someone called me the ‘corn kid’ when I was at UCF, and I thought that was a weird one.”

Q: What’s something your 10-year-old self would be surprised to know about you now?

A: “Honestly, that I’m playing Division I football. I mean, obviously everyone believes they’re going to the league, but I grew up kind of a realist. I grew up kind of fast, or, I guess my mom always said I had an old soul. I thought, ‘That’d be great. I’m going to do my best. I’m gonna get there and have the chance to potentially start.’ Whatever happens this week, my 10-year-old self would be like, ‘Woah.’ ”

Photos: Nebraska takes on Northwestern in Lincoln

1 of 85