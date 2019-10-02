Nebraska recruit Seven Morrison, of Edison High School, is greeted by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before the Huskers take on Ohio State at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska recruit Teddy Prochazka, of Elkhorn South, hugs Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander as the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska recruit Nash Hutmacher shakes hands with Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander as the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
2021 Council Bluff Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone
2020 Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day punter Edward Dellinger
2021 Elkhorn South offensive lineman Isaac Zatechka
Husker recruit Turner Corcoran, of Free State High School, attends the Nebraska against Ohio State game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Husker recruit Turner Corcoran talks with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost prior to Nebraska taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska recruit Ronald Delancy takes a selfie as he watches the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska recruit Travion Ford, of Lutheran North High School, watches the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska recruit Terrance Fuller, of Lutheran North High School, watches the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska recruit Kaden Johnson, of Minnehaha Academy, talks with other Husker recruits on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska recruit Jackson Bratton, of Muscle Shoals High School, watches the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska recruit Teddy Prochazka, of Elkhorn South, watches the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska recruit Zavier Betts, of Bellevue West High School, watches the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska recruit Marquis Black, left, and Rodney Groce watch the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska recruit Rodney Groce shakes hands with Cam Taylor-Britt as the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
