LINCOLN — The fourth quarter breakdown in Boulder remains inside the heads of Nebraska's defense.
Which is why, despite being up more than 30, Erik Chinander kept his first-team defense in against Northern Illinois.
"We want to teach these kids we have to put the foot on the gas, both offensively and defensively," Chinander said. "It can’t be prevent mode. We know that they’re going to become one dimensional at some point in time if we can get the lead that we want, so we have to be able to stand tall and shut this game down if we want to be a great defense."
Nebraska's defense closed Saturday, giving up just six points. That pleased Chinander. But he wants to see his defense keep offenses out of the end zone — and close — on the road. He won't feel comfortable until they do.
Nebraska will have a chance to prove it against Illinois this weekend.
The Illini lost 34-31 to Eastern Michigan on Saturday. But Chinander and the defensive staff have an eye on Illinois running back Reggie Corbin, who is averaging 7.5 yards per carry so far this season.
"I know there’s a couple of other good running backs in the league, but I think he’s right there with all of them," Chinander said.
Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said he might just be the best of the bunch. Corbin ran for 144 yards on 18 carries against Eastern Michigan.
Former Husker quarterback AJ Bush ran all over the Huskers last year in Lincoln.
Though Chinander thinks his defense has room to grow, he's pleased NU had nine forced turnovers, among the most in the country through three weeks.
"I’m happy it's happening, I hope it keeps happening," Chinander said.
Group of Nebraska targets leaving the field prior to kick off between Northern Illinois and Nebraska.
Recruit 2020 Florence (Ariz.) defensive end Regen Terry looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Nebraska's Scott Frost greets recruit 2020 Florence (Ariz.) defensive end Regen Terry who looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 San Mateo (Calif.) Junipero Serra defensive end Nusi Malani looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 Lawndale (Calif.) defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 Broken Arrow (Okla.) cornerback Myles Slusher looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
2020 Chamberlain (S.D.) defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher, a Nebraska scholarship commit looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 Miami (Fla.) Central defensive back Henry Gray looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
2021 Elkhorn South offensive lineman Isaac Zatechka.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2021 Omaha North offensive lineman Hunter Push.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Papillion-La Vista South defensive end Trajen Linear.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 West Point GACC offensive lineman Casey Doernemann.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Colby (Kan.) offensive lineman Aaron Kurth.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Cozad running back Mathew Schuster.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2023 Chamberlain (S.D) linebacker Noah Hutmacher.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Lincoln Northeast running back Nick Halleen.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Sutton running back Jackson Perrien.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2021 Mount Pleasant (Iowa) offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Ethan (S.D.) athlete Brady Hawkins.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa Western CC freshman offensive lineman Kobe Rios.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2021 Manchester (Iowa) West Delaware offensive tackle Carson Pelton.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Butler Community College tight end DeShawn Hanika.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 North Platte linebacker Elliott Purdy.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
