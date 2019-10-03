LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost reiterated Thursday he supports the Big Ten-issued one-game suspension of defensive lineman Khalil Davis following the league's announcement Wednesday.
Frost said he and his staff had "no idea" during the game what had occurred. Referees alluded to "a little extracurricular" going on after the first-quarter play, where one video angle appears to show the senior throwing a punch at an Ohio State lineman.
"There's a difference between a little shoving after a play and what happened," Frost said, adding that Davis will receive "some internal punishment" in addition to the Big Ten suspension.
Junior Ben Stille will start in Davis' place Saturday against Northwestern and Deontre Thomas could see an uptick in snaps, Frost said. Junior college transfer Keem Green is another option after he made his NU debut last weekend.
Other notes from Frost's interview with reporters:
» Frost said Nebraska's fate against Northwestern will come down to turnovers, as it did last year and other times recently in the series between Big Ten West rivals. He said it's as important a game as Northwestern has seen all year — and the same is true for the Huskers.
» The offense, which has been prone to turnovers, responded well this week in practice in that regard, Frost said.
» Freshman running back Rahmir Johnson is "ready" to contribute, Frost said, whenever that may be. The coach said his speed adds a different element to the offense.
» Asked about the planned debut of tight end Chris Hickman this weekend, Frost said NU is excited about his long-term potential. The Omaha Burke grad will play on at least one special teams unit.
» Frost confirmed that true freshman Ronald Thompkins is out for the season with a leg injury.
