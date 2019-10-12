Husker notes: Technique hounds NU offensive line in loss; Battling the elements

MINNEAPOLIS — Offensive line coach Greg Austin gathered his players on the field as Nebraska’s fate was going final. He presented them with two choices.
“He told us it was a moment that we need to realize that it’s a time to either quit or to get better,” said Broc Bando, who entered in the second half for Nebraska at left guard. “And I’m going to get better.”
Bando and right tackle Matt Farniok both said mistakes in technique and fundamentals cost Nebraska in the trenches, leading to 151 rushing yards and 3.5 yards per rush. The linemen need to stay on their blocks, Farniok said, and not just knock defenders back.
“(The running backs) are a special bunch and we need to start making them look that way,” Farniok said.
Added Bando: “It’s never as bad and never as good as you think. But right now it feels pretty bad.”
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Battling the elements
Cold and wet conditions didn’t make a long night for Nebraska feel any shorter.
A steady wintry mix descended upon TCF Bank Stadium all evening, with a heavier first-half flurry giving way to a chilly mist as Minnesota expanded the lead. The kickoff temperature was 37 degrees — it felt like 28 with the wind — in what was the second coldest October game in the 10-year history of the facility.
“It’s a little chilly, but you saw us with no sleeves on,” said NU receiver Kade Warner, who made his first three catches of the year for 38 yards after sitting with an injury. “... I think our offense wasn’t clicking because of the details and a few other things. But the weather wasn’t a big factor.”
The wind was unrelenting, though, blowing steadily at upwards of 17 mph and gusting to 28 at kickoff and continuing to howl throughout. The blasts came from the north, pushing against the Huskers in the first and third quarters (Minnesota scored 27 points in those frames).
Those winds affected both teams’ strategy and production. Nebraska was 9 for 16 passing for 109 yards in two quarters against the wind while the Gophers were 2 for 3 for 4 yards.
Some welcome time off
For the first time in a long time, Nebraska is heading toward an in-season break.
The Huskers enter a bye week after playing their 24th straight game without bye on Saturday night. They lost their scheduled open date last year when thunderstorms wiped out the 2018 opener against Akron and forced NU to make up the game against Bethune-Cookman later in the year. Big Red last enjoyed a bye in late October 2017.
NU tight end Austin Allen echoed what coach Scott Frost said after the game: The time off will be valuable in recovering both mentally and physically before the stretch run.
“We’ve been together since Aug. 2,” Allen said. “We’ve had fall camp and seven straight weeks. I think we just need to get away from each other for a bit. We get so locked up in this. If you get to relax sometimes (that helps). I think that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to relax.”
Nebraska’s coaching staff has never had a traditional in-season off week in nearly four years together. Hurricane Matthew forced unwelcome off time in 2016 with Frost and Co. at Central Florida and Hurricane Irma interfered with their 2017 campaign.
The Huskers get another bye after facing Indiana (Oct. 26) and Purdue (Nov. 2).
Quick warm-up didn’t work
Frost wasn’t kidding.
The Nebraska football coach said after NU’s third-quarter struggles in a win over Northwestern that he was considering running actual plays before the start of the third quarter to get his team’s juices going.
Frost did it. On Nebraska’s side of the field before the second half, the Husker players lined up and ran plays against each other, similar to its warm-up plays before the game.
It didn’t work. Minnesota started the second half on offense, returning the opening kickoff to its own 37, hitting a 45-yard pass on its first offensive play, and scoring a touchdown in five plays. NU eventually lost the third quarter 20-0.
“We tried a fake punt,” Frost said of a direct snap to Austin Allen that fell a half-yard short of the first down. “They were looking for it, so that probably wasn’t the right situation. We can’t put ourselves in that situation. We didn’t have very disciplined eyes on a couple plays on defense. We gave them some easy throws. We’re lucky they dropped one.”
Minnesota tight end Jake Paulson dropped a certain playaction pass for a touchdown. No Husker was within 20 yards of him.
1 of 70
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, breaks up a third quarter pass intended for Minnesota's Rashod Bateman.
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt on the 1-yard-line during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota's defenders Phillip Howard, Seth Green and Thomas Barber at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's special teams player Jeramiah Stovall reacts after not recovering a punt inside the 5-yard-line for Minnesota's offense during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, breaks up a third quarter pass intended for Minnesota's Rashod Bateman.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, right, swims past Minnesota's Curtis Dunlap Jr. in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman recovers the football after he muffed a punt return in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral carries the football in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck talk after the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral and Adrian Martinez walk off the field after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson and Collin Miller walk back to the locker room after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost runs off the field after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral and Adrian Martinez walk off the field after the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Andrew Bunch throws the football in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr., bottom, upends Nebraska's Dedrick Mills in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Andrew Bunch looks for an open receiver in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's mascot fires a t-shirt into the crowd in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral carries the football in the second quarter as Minnesota's Terell Smith tackles him.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, gets hit by Nebraska's Darrion Daniels in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks, right, carries the football in the third quarter as Nebraska's Alex Davis tackles him.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt return in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Damion Daniels, left, and Will Honas, right, stop Minnesota's Shannon Brooks at the goal line in the third quarter. Minnesota scored on the next play.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck congratulates his team after they scored a third quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck hugs offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr. after the Gophers scored a third quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral looks for a receiver from the end zone during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen carries the ball on fourth down against Minnesota's Thomas Barber during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral follows through with a pass during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks back to the field after receiving a boot on his left leg after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington muffs a kick return in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan looks on during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks the sideline after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kade Warner catches a third quarter pass as Minnesota's Chris Williamson defends.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is stopped at the 2-yard-line by Coney Durr and Jordan Howden during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost listens to a referee during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Rodney Smith runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against Nebraska of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Sam Renner during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Tyler Johnson makes a reception during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt on the 1-yard-line during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota's defenders Phillip Howard, Seth Green and Thomas Barber at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Tanner Morgan runs through the Nebraska defense in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman, right, gets pushed out of bounds by Minnesota's Thomas Barber in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost walks back to the sidelines in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's special teams player Jeramiah Stovall reacts after not recovering a punt inside the 5-yard-line for Minnesota's offense during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez touches the shoulder of Nebraska's Noah Vedral during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral delivers a pass during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is knocked down during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks runs away from Nebraska's Collin Miller in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, tackles Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, tackles Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, runs past Nebraska's Will Honas in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry throws the bones after making a second quarter tackle on Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral throws under pressure from Minnesota's Micah Dew-Treadway and Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's JD Spielman tries to get past Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, left, talks with coach Scott Frost before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, left, talks with coach Scott Frost before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Danny Lugo, left, of Minnesota, coaches his son Marley, 10, on how to use hand warmers before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Lewis, left, of Minnesota, and his son, Joe, 11, prepare for the cold weather before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Minnesota football fans walk around TCF Bank Stadium before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost arrives with the Huskers prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Carmen Vorderstrasse, of Lincoln, Nebraska, shouts "Go Big Red" with a sign in hand as the Huskers arrive prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
TCF Bank Stadium is reflected in a puddle prior to the college game between Nebraska and Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ben Sexton, 10, Des Moines, Iowa, sports a Minnesotans for Nebraska hat prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral a potential starting quarterback arrives with the Huskers prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Minnesota fans tailgate together prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
A Minnesota and Nebraska flag is displayed in tailgating areas prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.