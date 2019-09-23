LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he knew it was only a matter of time before Wan’Dale Robinson was a real weapon for the Huskers. Robinson scored three touchdowns and contributed 168 yards Saturday, earning recognition as the Big Ten’s freshman of the week.
According to Frost, Robinson had come up to him several times saying, “I got you. Give me the ball.”
Frost said he still called what he thought would benefit the offense, but he thinks the team will have to create more opportunities for Robinson to get the ball.
Robinson is fine with that.
“I feel like if the game’s on the line I’m going to take myself over really just about anybody,” Robinson said Monday.
Robinson will practice mostly as a receiver because of the position’s short depth, but Frost said the freshman knows running back rules well enough to sub in if needed.
Robinson’s teammates weren’t surprised by the true freshman’s point-heavy game.
“I’m so happy I recruited him,” Cam Taylor-Britt said. “We finally let him off his leash and let him play his ball, and that’s what we were expecting.”
Said tight end Jack Stoll: “Everyone knew he was going to end up being a playmaker, and the fact it happened so soon is even better.”
LINCOLN — Nebraska safety Eli Sullivan saw the “look” in the eyes of his quarterback. He’s seen it before, too, when sophomore Adrian Martinez finds his rhythm and starts to go to work on a defense. When that happens, Sullivan said, he’s glad he’s not out there trying to defend Martinez.
Martinez got that look in the second half of a 42-38 comeback win over Illinois. Many Husker players agreed that the Martinez they were used to seeing in training camp showed up in a game when Nebraska needed him most — down 14 points.
NU coach Scott Frost — Martinez’s strongest defender — said he played hard in the win.
“You shouldn’t need anybody to tell you to play as hard as you can, and I don’t think Adrian does, but I definitely saw the Adrian I expected to see for the majority of that game, and I don’t expect to see anything else going forward,” Frost said.
Martinez has improved in recent weeks, Frost said, to making imperfect plays work for the offense.
“Good players still go make something happen,” Frost said. “But you have to be decisive and playing fast to make that happen. I thought he was a lot more decisive with his reads and took off when he needed to.”
Though it wasn’t ideal for NU to be down 14 points to Illinois, Martinez said, it was fun “when you see the look in the other guys’ eyes and they know and you know we’re going to go in there and score. That’s what we were that game.”
What went right at game’s end?
“We took care of the football,” said Martinez, who contributed to two of NU’s four fumbles. “We just had the right mindset. And people were doing their jobs, executing and making the plays work.”
Nebraska will need Martinez’s A game for Ohio State, which rolls into town this weekend, bringing ESPN’s “College GameDay” in tow. It has been 12 years since GameDay has been to Lincoln, and Frost said the week will be “fun” for him and “special” for the program.
“Our guys need to learn how to operate and flourish in that environment,” Frost said.
'Calm before the storm’
Looking forward to Saturday’s home game against Ohio State, players commented on the team’s home-game habits.
Defensive lineman Darrion Daniels said the team spends Saturday mornings before late games enjoying their time together and studying plays.
“It’s the calm before the storm,” Daniels said.
Inside linebacker Mohamed Barry said the loud environment revs up him and the other defenders.
“It just makes everything real. For me everything goes slow motion, my heart is pounding,” Barry said. “I think that’s when I’m at my best.”
Though Barry did say much of the hype surrounding “GameDay” is just entertainment for the fans.
“All of that is an illusion,” he said. “Praise and blame is all the same as they say. It doesn’t matter.”
The team’s job, according to Barry, is to focus on watching film, practicing hard and executing Saturday.
Quick hits
» Frost said Nebraska players didn’t have a chance to recover the fourth and final fumble in Saturday’s game because the whistle blew when officials believed Adrian Martinez had thrown a pass instead of fumbling the ball forward in a way that looked like a pass. Illinois was credited with a recovery of the fumble at the NU 14 and scored two plays later.
» “You don’t see a fumble go 20 yards downfield very often,” Frost said. Replays showed Martinez may have lost some control of the ball before his throwing motion, but his arm was still clearly moving forward in a passing motion as the ball jiggled in his hand. — Evan Bland, Sam McKewon, Sierra Karst
1 of 20
The Nebraska cheerleaders, band, and mascot welcome the team back to Memorial Stadium.
From 1900 to the 1940s, various corn images appeared on athletic publications, cheerleader outfits and fan material. By the late '30s and early '40s, the corn images started to take on a human appearance. A character with a head of corn dates back to the Corn Cobs men's spirit group mascot around 1942. This figure appeared throughout the next couple of decades, but apparently had no official name. Unofficial names for the cornhead figure included Corn Cob Man, Johnnie Husker and Old Man Cornhusker.
"Johnnie Husker" mascot on display at Bob's Gridiron Grille in Lincoln, Neb.
This character resembled the first cornhead guy, but this time looked more like a full ear of corn. Mr. Cornhead also sometimes sported a Bob Devaney-influenced cowboy hat. It was not uncommon to see multiple Mr. Cornheads roaming the sidelines during the games.
In 1962, the Corn Cobs introduced a new figure to replace the cornhead guy. The nine-foot straw-hatted giant was called Husky the Husker. The mascot's tenure, however, was short-lived, due in large part to the arrival of new coach Bob Devaney in 1962.
Coach Devaney is said to have been unimpressed with the Husky Husker character. A new image was needed. By 1963, as a nod to Devaney's previous job with the Wyoming Cowboys, red cowboy hats with the letter 'N' were made available for fans through free hat promotions. Likewise, a new generation of mascots would emerge also wearing cowboy hats.
Created by Bill Goggins, this character first appeared in the November 7, 1964 issue of Nebraska Farmer magazine. Initially called Mr. Big Red, the character later became known as Harry Husker. The character eventually became a sideline mascot in the early '70s, but after 1973, Harry vanished and Herbie Husker appeared.
"Harry Husker" mascot on display at Bob's Gridiron Grille in Lincoln, Neb.
A lady counterpart to Harry Husker appeared on a mug in 1965 that was given to parents by the Athletic Department. A Harry Husker mug was given to the fathers, and a Harriet Husker was given to the mothers.
"Harriet Husker" mascot on display at Bob's Gridiron Grille in Lincoln, Neb.
The most enduring of all Husker mascots first appeared in 1974. New coach Tom Osborne had taken over the year before, and it seemed time for another image change. Sports Information Director Don Bryant commissioned for the creation of a new mascot after seeing a cartoon by artist Dirk West of Lubbock, Texas, depicting a Nebraska farmer in overalls. Shortly thereafter, Herbie Husker was adopted as the official team symbol.
"Herbie Husker" mascot on display at Bob's Gridiron Grille in Lincoln, Neb.
This character first appeared in the fall of 1993. Born of the vision of Associate Athletic Director Barbara Hibner, Lil' Red is known for his many antics. He dances, he stands on his head, and he can even make his head disappear. The mascot is an eight-foot tall figure inflated by a small battery-powered fan, worn by the human operator inside. Originally intended to appeal to children, Lil' Red has won national awards and rave reviews from across the country.
In early 2003, Athletic Director Steve Pederson announced that a new and improved Herbie Husker would be unveiled for the upcoming season. The new look trades in the overalls for jeans as well as leaner and more athletic body.
In 2003, to celebrate the unveiling of the University of Nebraska's new and improved Herbie Husker, the Omaha World-Herald published a chronology of long-forgotten mascots of seasons past. These are their stories.
