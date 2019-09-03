LINCOLN — The plan is to rely on a six-man rotation on the defensive line. Nebraska did just that in the season opener and hopes it becomes a trend this fall.
While the Huskers never led comfortably enough to bring in deeper reserves Saturday against South Alabama, the half dozen players who stood out during fall camp extended their strong play into the game. Darrion Daniels (49 snaps) and Damion Daniels (23) saw the bulk of the action at nose tackle. The ends also spread out evenly in Khalil Davis (54 snaps), Carlos Davis (45), Ben Stille (42) and Deontre Thomas (31).
The six players combined for 21 tackles — two for loss — but D-line coach Tony Tuioti said the group can do better in the run game.
"Just be able to be more violent on our throws, finishing on blocks," Tuioti said. "Typically in the first game of the year you get some missed tackles."
The coach added that snap distribution will be even more important Saturday at altitude.
"I think the more we can get those guys equal amounts of reps, we can keep them fresh toward the end of the game," Tuioti said. "That's the goal. And going up to Colorado, that's going to be more so a key to make sure I rotate those guys."
A turnover prize? Nah ...
Travis Fisher admits he thought about it.
As Nebraska’s defensive backs caused five turnovers in Saturday’s 35-21 win over South Alabama, Fisher wondered whether a turnover prize of some kind — a chain, a hammer, a corn cob, something — would be fun for the players to display on the sidelines.
“I did think about it,” Fisher said. “I don’t think that’s Nebraska. I don’t think that’s Nebraska football. I think it’s just, ‘Hey, let’s put on the hard hat and go out there and let’s play physical, hard football.'”
NU’s tradition on defense is the Blackshirts — black jerseys handed out to the No. 1 or top defenders on the team.
High praise for Taylor-Britt
Years ago, the best player on the football field was the running back.
That’s not true anymore, Chinander said.
“Now the best football player on the team plays quarterback,” he said.
Which was clear when Chinander went to recruit Cam Taylor-Britt, who now plays corner. At one practice, Taylor-Britt’s coach put him in a defensive backs drill to see if he could backpedal.
“Because of his demeanor and his leadership, he just knew he was going to excel no matter where you put him,” Chinander said. “At linebacker, he’s gonna be an animal. You put him at receiver, he’s gonna be a really good football player. He just the kind of guy that’s a great athlete that has a good football IQ, probably from being a quarterback and I think he can play any position on the field you want him at.”
In Game 1 against South Alabama, Taylor-Britt recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.
Jurgens: 'It's correctible'
The issues redshirt freshman Cam Jurgens had snapping the ball are correctable, he said.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez had to jump to catch many of Jurgens’ snaps. One went over Martinez’s head for a 20-yard loss. It was Jurgens’ first time ever playing the center position in a game.
“I think it’s just getting more reps and getting more game reps, having a guy there, and so many fans and I mean everything is correctable and just rushing myself,” Jurgens said. “It’s just its all correctable, everything is correctable, and I’ve been working on it. And I’ll be ready for it next week.”
Quick hits
» Dewitt said Alex Davis was closer to getting several sacks with his pressure, JoJo Domann played well and Caleb Tannor, in his first career start, did OK but needed to work on his pursuit of running plays.
» Colorado has one of the best receiving corps Nebraska will see, Fisher said.
“They’ve got a nice group,” Fisher said. “Can’t say enough about those guys.”
» Safety Deontai Williams was not in pads on Tuesday.
» Walk-on junior safety Eli Sullivan is a "coach on the field" who knows what he and his teammates are doing.
» Fisher said Taylor-Britt scored "very high" in Saturday's game, somewhere in the 90s. It was hard, Fisher said, to find a negative play.
» Tight end Jack Stoll wore a double nose plug for much of Saturday's game trying to stop a bloody nose. It started when he lost his helmet on a 10-yard catch down the sideline in the second quarter and the chin strap popped him.
"It just wouldn't stop bleeding," Stoll said. "So I said, 'All right, whatever you gotta do to clog it up. Just throw something in there.'"
» Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Colorado has more of a pro-style run game this year under new head coach Mel Tucker. He said the Buffs are much improved in that area from last year, when they were 103rd in the country averaging 3.8 yards per carry. CU ran for 243 yards (6.08 per carry) in its opener against Colorado State.
